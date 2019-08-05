As Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Market Value Declined, Jrm Investment Counsel Has Lowered Its Stake by $939,250; As Duke Energy New (DUK) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Brinker Capital Lowered by $412,380 Its Stake

Jrm Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 7.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc sold 27,625 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 345,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.94 million, down from 373,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $34.92. About 544,167 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500.

Brinker Capital Inc decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 10.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brinker Capital Inc sold 4,582 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 40,453 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.64M, down from 45,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brinker Capital Inc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $87.54. About 1.34M shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 10/05/2018 – Duke Energy Sees FY Adj EPS $4.55-Adj EPS $4.85; 15/03/2018 – Duke Energy funding N.C. wood stove changeout program to improve air quality; 02/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY WILL RETIRE CRYSTAL RIVER COAL-FIRED UNITS 1, 2; 11/03/2018 – Duke Energy Access Event Set By MUFG Securities for Mar. 12-13; 11/04/2018 – Chapel Hill: Duke Energy Door-to-Door Marketing; 16/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY CAROLINAS – FINANCIAL TERMS OF DEAL ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED PRESENTLY; 20/04/2018 – Florida PSC: Enter titleFlorida PSC Saves Duke Energy Customers Millions of Dollars; 17/04/2018 – From chasing storms to scaling poles, Duke Energy lineworkers keep the grid running; 10/05/2018 – DUKE SEES FLORIDA CITRUS COUNTY GAS PLANT IN SERVICE THIS YR; 13/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY – DUKE ENERGY OHIO IS MOVING FORWARD WITH APPLICATION BEFORE OHIO POWER SITING BOARD TO CONSTRUCT ITS PROPOSED CENTRAL CORRIDOR PIPELINE

Analysts await Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $0.98 earnings per share, up 5.38% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.93 per share. DUK’s profit will be $708.50 million for 22.33 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual earnings per share reported by Duke Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.97% negative EPS growth.

Brinker Capital Inc, which manages about $16.19B and $2.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG) by 3,975 shares to 11,447 shares, valued at $3.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,605 shares in the quarter, for a total of 137,878 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

