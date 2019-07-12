As Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Market Valuation Rose, Grs Advisors Raised Stake; Beaconlight Capital Lowered Its Olin (Call) (OLN) Position by $14.20 Million as Share Value Declined

Beaconlight Capital Llc decreased its stake in Olin Corp (Call) (OLN) by 66.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaconlight Capital Llc sold 617,430 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.62% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 316,000 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.31 million, down from 933,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaconlight Capital Llc who had been investing in Olin Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.19% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $21.52. About 1.44 million shares traded. Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) has declined 35.58% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.01% the S&P500. Some Historical OLN News: 25/04/2018 – Olin Announces New Lead Director; 01/05/2018 – OLIN 1Q ADJ OPER EPS 12C, EST. 20C; 21/04/2018 – DJ Olin Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OLN); 23/04/2018 – S&P REVISES OLIN CORP. TO RATING ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BB’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 25/04/2018 – Olin Announces William Weideman as New Lead Director of Board; 01/05/2018 – Olin Corp Announces a $500 M Shr Buyback Authorization; 07/05/2018 – Olin Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Olin Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 10/04/2018 – Olin Corporation First Quarter Earnings Conference Call Announcement; 15/05/2018 – Olin Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6

Grs Advisors Llc increased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 37.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grs Advisors Llc bought 100,574 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 372,071 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.86 million, up from 271,497 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $36.2. About 476,769 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 13.91% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.48% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 11,644 were reported by American Century Companies. Mraz Amerine And Associate Inc has 15,475 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. New Jersey-based Brave Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 1.77% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 76,107 shares. Group One Trading LP owns 1,608 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. State Street Corp holds 0.01% or 2.35 million shares. Fred Alger holds 0.01% or 40,661 shares in its portfolio. Hardman Johnston Advisors Limited Liability invested in 13,570 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 1.68 million are held by Gvo Asset Management. Qs Investors Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Grs Advisors Limited invested 7.54% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 736 shares. C V Starr And holds 25,000 shares or 2.81% of its portfolio. 1.38 million were reported by Boston Partners. Virginia Retirement System Et Al, a Virginia-based fund reported 20,700 shares.

Grs Advisors Llc, which manages about $170.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sba Communications Corp New by 30,403 shares to 48,227 shares, valued at $9.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc by 67,794 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 92,804 shares, and cut its stake in Corepoint Lodging Inc.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $32,493 activity. Marone Anthony F. JR sold $9,910 worth of stock.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $165,678 activity.

Analysts await Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.16 EPS, down 70.37% or $0.38 from last year’s $0.54 per share. OLN’s profit will be $26.39 million for 33.63 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by Olin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.86% negative EPS growth.

Beaconlight Capital Llc, which manages about $170.27M and $352.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fuller H B Co (NYSE:FUL) by 88,576 shares to 227,031 shares, valued at $11.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Universal Display Corp (NASDAQ:OLED) by 7,107 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,207 shares, and has risen its stake in Stars Group Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold OLN shares while 73 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 147.98 million shares or 5.45% more from 140.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Capital Management owns 355,728 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 0.02% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Moreover, Gotham Asset Ltd Liability has 0.19% invested in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) for 546,130 shares. Profund Advisors Limited Com reported 17,613 shares. First Trust Limited Partnership invested 0.02% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Walleye Trading Ltd Com, a Minnesota-based fund reported 21,715 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Ser Automobile Association has 0% invested in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Tortoise Invest Management Ltd Company owns 87 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability Corporation, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 65,549 shares. Bowen Hanes And has invested 0.04% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). South Dakota Council invested in 0.11% or 217,730 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 9,200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 246,575 shares.