As Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Market Valuation Rose, Grs Advisors Lifted by $3.42 Million Its Position; Weyerhaeuser Co Com (WY) Holder Becker Capital Management Increased Its Holding

Grs Advisors Llc increased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 37.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grs Advisors Llc bought 100,574 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 372,071 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.86 million, up from 271,497 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $35.58. About 3.16M shares traded or 249.68% up from the average. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 13.91% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.48% the S&P500.

Becker Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co Com (WY) by 17.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Becker Capital Management Inc bought 272,358 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.83M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.22M, up from 1.56M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.62B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $26.34. About 5.35M shares traded or 3.95% up from the average. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 31.44% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.87% the S&P500.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $90,886 activity. Stockfish Devin W also bought $119,640 worth of Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) on Thursday, June 6.

Becker Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 14,383 shares to 155,514 shares, valued at $19.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Leggett & Platt Inc (NYSE:LEG) by 115,695 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 554,270 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (NYSE:PFE).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $32,493 activity. Marone Anthony F. JR had sold 287 shares worth $9,910 on Friday, February 8.