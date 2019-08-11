As Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Jrm Investment Counsel Has Lowered Its Position by $939,250; Scharf Investments Holding in Comcast New (CMCSA) Has Lowered by $3.34 Million as Stock Value Declined

Scharf Investments Llc decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 2.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scharf Investments Llc sold 85,632 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 3.23M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $129.00M, down from 3.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scharf Investments Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $195.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $42.93. About 15.78M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 17/05/2018 – NBC News PR: TUNE IN TOMORROW: `TODAY’ EXCLUSIVE: MEGHAN MARKLE’S FORMER `SUITS’ CO-STARS JOIN SAVANNAH GUTHRIE &; 08/03/2018 – MoviePass Hires Former Viacom, Spotify And Comcast Exec To Head Product Development: Report — MarketWatch; 13/03/2018 – CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference Features Keynotes from Comcast, Google, Intel, Samsung, and T-Mobile; 23/05/2018 – CMCSA, FOX, DIS: Comcast is in the advanced stages of preparing all-cash bid for Fox assets; 21/05/2018 – Charter, Comcast and Cox Tap Nicolle Pangis to Lead NCC Media as Pres and CEO; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST – OFFER IS A PREMIUM OF APPROXIMATELY 13 PER CENT. TO CLOSING PRICE OF £11.05 PER SKY SHARE ON 26 FEBRUARY 2018, BEING LAST BUSINESS DAY BEFORE ANNOUNCEMENT OF COMCAST’S POSSIBLE OFFER FOR SKY; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CONSIDERING SUPERIOR ALL-CASH OFFER TO BUY FOX; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – COMCAST TO OFFER NEW AND INNOVATIVE XFINITY PACKAGES INCLUDING NETFLIX SUBSCRIPTION; 09/05/2018 – NBC NEWS PROVIDES UPDATE ON WORKPLACE INVESTIGATION; 08/05/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Early headlines: Iran, Comcast’s fire power, earnings and M&A

Jrm Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 7.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc sold 27,625 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 345,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.94M, down from 373,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $35.48. About 411,052 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 261,042 shares stake. Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation, a Georgia-based fund reported 42,073 shares. New England Research & Inc stated it has 20,250 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. 91,836 are held by Brave Asset. Sei Invs owns 7,390 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman invested 0.03% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). 17,842 are held by Qs. First Republic reported 0.01% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). 1832 Asset Mngmt Lp owns 954,200 shares. Moors & Cabot stated it has 24,820 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Orinda Asset Mgmt Ltd Com invested 3.96% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Aviva Public Ltd Co, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 24,163 shares. Prudential Pcl accumulated 8,500 shares or 0% of the stock. Price T Rowe Assocs Md has invested 0% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). The Ohio-based Opus Capital Group Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.27% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT).

Jrm Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $274.83 million and $136.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 3,270 shares to 91,734 shares, valued at $18.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.60 EPS, down 13.04% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.69 per share. BXMT’s profit will be $80.58 million for 14.78 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.23% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pathstone Family Office Lc stated it has 24,493 shares. Amica Mutual Ins stated it has 0.74% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Northern invested 0.53% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 2.50M shares. San Francisco Sentry Grp (Ca) holds 1.32% or 76,505 shares in its portfolio. Community Bank & Trust Na holds 0.36% or 45,175 shares in its portfolio. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 644,341 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. Zweig owns 244,710 shares. Cibc Bancshares Usa holds 0.12% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) or 21,993 shares. Edge Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation owns 9,662 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Boston Ptnrs has 34.30M shares. Johnson Inv Counsel, Ohio-based fund reported 1.15M shares. Opus Gru Limited Co invested in 7,661 shares. 92.36 million were reported by Clearbridge Lc. River Road Asset Mngmt Ltd Com accumulated 2.13% or 2.39 million shares.