As Blackstone Mtg (BXMT) Valuation Declined, Garrison Bradford & Associates Cut Its Position by $698,666; As Petmed Express (PETS) Stock Declined, Newtyn Management Lowered by $2.73 Million Its Stake

Newtyn Management Llc decreased its stake in Petmed Express Inc (PETS) by 82.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newtyn Management Llc sold 124,001 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.40% . The hedge fund held 25,999 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $592,000, down from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newtyn Management Llc who had been investing in Petmed Express Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $348.52M market cap company. The stock increased 5.40% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $17.27. About 365,628 shares traded. PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) has declined 52.90% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.90% the S&P500. Some Historical PETS News: 15/05/2018 – Redwood Investments Buys New 1.6% Position in PetMed; 22/04/2018 – DJ PetMed Express Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PETS); 04/05/2018 – Copeland Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in PetMed; 02/04/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind PetMed Express, DCP Midstream Partners, LP, Gladstone Land, Federated National Hol; 07/05/2018 – PetMed Express, Inc. D/B/A 1-800-PetMeds Announces Record Earnings for its 4th Fiscal Quarter and its Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 per Share; 30/04/2018 – PetMed Express D/B/A 1-800-PetMeds to Announce Its Fiscal Year End Financial Results on May 7, 2018; 07/05/2018 – PETMED 4Q EPS 50C, EST. 47C; 07/05/2018 – PetMed Express 4Q EPS 50c; 07/05/2018 – PetMed Express, Inc. D/B/A 1-800-PetMeds Announces Record Earnings for its 4th Fiscal Quarter and its Quarterly Dividend of $0

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Blackstone Mtg (BXMT) by 5.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc sold 20,549 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 348,037 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.03M, down from 368,586 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $35.75. About 259,277 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BXMT News: 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS 1Q GAAP EPS 56C/SHR; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q CORE EPS 64C, EST. 63C; 10/04/2018 – FINANCING FOR ‘THE SPIRAL’ PROJECT INCLUDES $1.9 BLN IN EQUITY FROM TISHMAN AND OTHERS; $1.8 BLN CONSTRUCTION LOAN FROM BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC BXMT.N

Analysts await Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, down 13.04% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.69 per share. BXMT’s profit will be $79.30 million for 14.90 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.23% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Newtyn Management Llc, which manages about $728.74 million and $528.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 232,165 shares to 597,165 shares, valued at $22.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Garrett Motion Inc by 58,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.40M shares, and has risen its stake in Ni Hldgs Inc.