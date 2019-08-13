As Blackstone Mortgage Trust Cl A (BXMT) Market Valuation Declined, Tradition Capital Management Has Lowered Its Stake by $1.43 Million; Fmr Has Lowered Its Newell Brands (NWL) Stake as Shares Declined

Fmr Llc decreased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 43.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fmr Llc sold 3.29 million shares as the company’s stock declined 1.11% . The institutional investor held 4.26 million shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.42M, down from 7.55 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fmr Llc who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.82B market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $16.11. About 1.58 million shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – FULL YEAR 2018 CORE SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE FLAT TO DOWN LOW-SINGLE DIGIT PERCENT; 23/04/2018 – Newell Brands Reaches Deal With Starboard to End Proxy Fight (Video); 01/05/2018 – STARBOARD RELEASES PRESENTATION ON NEWELL; 20/03/2018 – Starboard Issues Statement on Newell; 26/04/2018 – Widen and Capture Integration Partner to Automate Metadata Delivery From Camera to Campaign; 27/03/2018 – Newell Brands: ‘Now Embarking on Path to Signficant Value Creation’; 18/05/2018 – Ominto: Mitch Hill, Gregory Newell, Jaye Connolly-LaBelle, Peter Harris and Gary Baughman Have Resigned From Board Without Disagreement; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – QTRLY NET SALES $3,017.4 MLN VS $3,266.3 MLN; 11/04/2018 – Starboard nominates four directors to Newell board; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS – NOW EXPECTS BOTH FY 2018 NORMALIZED DILUTED SHR & OPERATING CASH FLOW TO BE TOWARDS LOWER END OF FULL YEAR GUIDANCE RANGE

Tradition Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Cl A (BXMT) by 87.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tradition Capital Management Llc sold 42,103 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 5,868 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $202,000, down from 47,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tradition Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $35.27. About 353,894 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BXMT News: 10/04/2018 – TISHMAN SPEYER SECURES ALL FINANCING TO BUILD $3.7 BLN 65-STORY OFFICE TOWER IN NEW YORK’S HUDSON YARDS; 10/04/2018 – FINANCING FOR ‘THE SPIRAL’ PROJECT INCLUDES $1.9 BLN IN EQUITY FROM TISHMAN AND OTHERS; $1.8 BLN CONSTRUCTION LOAN FROM BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC BXMT.N; 24/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust 1Q Net $61M; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $26.95; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC QTRLY CORE SHR $0.64; 21/04/2018 – DJ Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BXMT); 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 Billion Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project; 22/03/2018 BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS OFFERING OF $220M NOTES; 22/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO ORIGINATE AND PURCHASE ADDITIONAL COMMERCIAL MORTGAGE LOANS; 24/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust 1Q EPS 56c

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold NWL shares while 156 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 381.67 million shares or 5.81% less from 405.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lord Abbett & Com Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.06% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Ltd has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). M&T Savings Bank reported 0.01% stake. 372,000 are owned by Proxima Cap Management Limited Company. Bridgewater Associates Limited Partnership reported 58,022 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cibc Ww Mkts Corp accumulated 0.01% or 51,509 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada has 0.01% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Cambridge Invest Research Advsr accumulated 152,577 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). 32,175 are owned by Capstone Invest Limited Liability Co. Citadel Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.03% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Brown Brothers Harriman And Communications has 2,386 shares. Moreover, Cwm has 0% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 289 shares. Cap Invest Advisors Ltd Co holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 59,899 shares. Salzhauer Michael stated it has 0.51% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL).

Fmr Llc, which manages about $834.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tiffany & Co New (NYSE:TIF) by 289,959 shares to 2.61M shares, valued at $275.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pivotal Software Inc by 5.40M shares in the quarter, for a total of 10.58M shares, and has risen its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (NYSE:INXN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Security Trust holds 0.08% or 7,300 shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 0% or 71,976 shares. Naples Global Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 32,072 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Lp reported 11,245 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System invested 0.01% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Bartlett Limited Liability Company reported 2,570 shares. Fred Alger Mngmt Inc reported 0.01% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Boston Ptnrs has invested 0.06% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.11% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 738,189 shares. Opus Capital Gp Limited Liability accumulated 29,388 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Cibc Markets holds 0% or 11,840 shares in its portfolio. Geode Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested 0.01% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Moreover, Carroll Fincl Assocs Incorporated has 0% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Metropolitan Life Co New York reported 0% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT).

Analysts await Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.60 EPS, down 13.04% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.69 per share. BXMT’s profit will be $80.57M for 14.70 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.23% negative EPS growth.