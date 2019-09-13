As Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Wellington Shields Capital Management Has Raised Its Stake; Cadinha & Co Has Decreased Accenture Plc Ireland Class A (ACN) Holding by $335,432; Share Value Rose

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT) by 31.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc bought 22,898 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 95,289 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.39 million, up from 72,391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $36.16. About 749,559 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BXMT News: 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q CORE EPS 64C, EST. 63C; 24/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust 1Q Net $61M; 24/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust 1Q EPS 56c

Cadinha & Co Llc decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland Class A (ACN) by 1.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadinha & Co Llc sold 1,823 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 113,302 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.94 million, down from 115,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadinha & Co Llc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.75B market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $4.15 during the last trading session, reaching $195.52. About 1.94M shares traded or 3.89% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 11/04/2018 – Accenture Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape for Incident Response Services; 18/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as Overall Innovation Leader in HfS Research Report on Enterprise Artificial Intelligence Services; 30/04/2018 – Accenture Interactive Named Largest Digital Network Worldwide by Advertising Age in Annual Agency Report for Third Year in a; 30/05/2018 – Accenture Named to Winner’s Circle by HfS Research as Innovation Leader in Smart Analytics; 22/03/2018 – Investment in lnsurtech Industry Surged in 2017, with Europe Emerging as Key lnsurtech Hub, Accenture Analysis Finds; 05/04/2018 – Mortgage Cadence Integrates FormFree’s AccountChek Asset-Verification Service into Its Enterprise Lending Center; 21/03/2018 – Accenture Labs and Grameen Foundation India Use Emerging Technologies to Help Increase Adoption of Financial Services Among Low; 06/03/2018 – Accenture Invests in Leading Enterprise Augmented Reality Software Provider Upskill; 08/05/2018 – Accenture at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 19/03/2018 – “Human + Machine,” Management Playbook for Success in Age of Artificial Intelligence, Finds Al’s Real Power Is Helping Reimagine Business by Augmenting, Not Replacing, Human Capabilities

Investors sentiment increased to 1.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.53, from 1.41 in 2019Q1.

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc, which manages about $901.02 million and $603.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 3,290 shares to 40,357 shares, valued at $14.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Energy Etf (VDE) by 10,177 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,962 shares, and cut its stake in Honeywell International (NYSE:HON).

Cadinha & Co Llc, which manages about $952.64M and $553.20M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Charles Corp (NYSE:SCHW) by 11,128 shares to 149,442 shares, valued at $6.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 20,997 shares in the quarter, for a total of 94,937 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Analysts await Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to report earnings on September, 26 before the open. They expect $1.71 EPS, up 8.23% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.58 per share. ACN’s profit will be $1.09B for 28.58 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual EPS reported by Accenture plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.40% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.2 in 2019Q1.