As Blackstone Mortgage (BXMT) Stock Declined, Shareholder Opus Capital Group Has Cut Its Stake by $1.29 Million; Eqm Midstream Partners LP (EQM) Market Value Declined While Hite Hedge Asset Management Has Lowered Its Position

Opus Capital Group Llc decreased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage (BXMT) by 56.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Capital Group Llc sold 37,917 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 29,388 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02M, down from 67,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Mortgage for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $35.05. About 858,503 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BXMT News: 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 B Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC QTRLY CORE SHR $0.64; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $26.95

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (EQM) by 27.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc sold 314,835 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.55% . The hedge fund held 841,417 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.85 million, down from 1.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.60B market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $31.83. About 471,838 shares traded. EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) has declined 24.46% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.46% the S&P500. Some Historical EQM News: 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners-Rice Midstream Partners Agreement Contains Termination Rights — Filin; 16/03/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM SAYS EXPECTS NO IMPACT FROM FERC ANNOUNCEMENT; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Sees 2020 Net $1.00B-Net $1.10B; 15/03/2018 EQT Announces Interim Leadership Change; 26/04/2018 – EQM to Vote All Its or Units’ Limited Partner Interests in RMP in Favor of Merger Until Effective Time or Terminatio; 26/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY – UPON COMPLETION OF DEAL, CO ANTICIPATES CAPITAL OBLIGATIONS ASSOCIATED WITH STRIKE FORCE MIDSTREAM DURING 2018 TO BE ELIMINATED; 21/03/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM SAYS JEFFERSON CS OUTAGE HAS BEEN COMPLETED; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Enters Definitive Agreement to Acquire Gulfport Energy’s 25% Interest in Strike Force Gathering System; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners 1Q EPS $1.61; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners, EQT GP Holdings, Rice Midstream Raise Distributions

More notable recent Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust declares $0.62 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on June 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust Q1 net portfolio growth of $298M – Seeking Alpha” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Opus Capital Group Llc, which manages about $2.09B and $374.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) by 5,801 shares to 20,828 shares, valued at $1.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core Msci Em (IEMG) by 29,231 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,856 shares, and has risen its stake in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR).

Analysts await Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, down 13.04% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.69 per share. BXMT’s profit will be $80.58M for 14.60 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.23% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “An Investor’s Guide to Natural Gas Stocks – The Motley Fool” on December 02, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “EQM Midstream Partners Announces Quarterly Distribution – Business Wire” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “EQT Midstream Partners: To Wait Or Not To Wait – Seeking Alpha” on June 18, 2018. More interesting news about EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “EQT Midstream Partners declares $1.145 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “EQT Midstream Partners Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

