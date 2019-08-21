As Blackstone Group LP Unit (BX) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Williams Jones & Associates Upped Its Position; Fate Therapeutics (FATE) Shareholder Redmile Group Decreased Its Position as Stock Rose

Williams Jones & Associates Llc increased its stake in Blackstone Group LP Unit (BX) by 2.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Williams Jones & Associates Llc bought 20,621 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The institutional investor held 864,531 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.23 million, up from 843,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Williams Jones & Associates Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Group LP Unit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.37B market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $48.84. About 5.29M shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 21/05/2018 – Gillian Tan: Monday morning scoop: LaSalle Hotel Properties is being taken private by Blackstone for $4.8 billion incl. debt; 03/04/2018 – Blackstone Minerals One On One Set By Spark Plus for Apr. 4-6; 07/05/2018 – Blackstone to Acquire Gramercy Property Trust for $7.6 Billion; 26/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE GROUP – CO’S STRATEGIC CAPITAL HOLDINGS FUND ACQUIRED PASSIVE MINORITY STAKE IN PAG, A ASIA-FOCUSED ALTERNATIVE INVESTMENT FIRM; 07/05/2018 – GRAMERCY PROPERTY TRUST IN PACT TO BE BOUGHT BY BLACKSTONE FOR; 21/05/2018 – Blackstone Could Pay Termiation Fee of $336 Million to LaSalle; 08/03/2018 – SHELL AND BLACKSTONE ARE WORKING TOGETHER ON JOINT BID FOR BHP’S ONSHORE US SHALE ASSETS- SKY NEWS; 12/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE REAL ESTATE INCOME TRUST BUYS $1.8B CANYON; 21/05/2018 – LASALLE HOTEL PROPERTIES- REQUIRED TO PAY $112 MLN TERMINATION FEE TO BRE LANDMARK PARENT, UPON TERMINATION OF BLACKSTONE DEAL UNDER SOME CONDITIONS; 12/03/2018 – Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust Acquires $1.8 Billion Canyon Industrial Portfolio

Redmile Group Llc decreased its stake in Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE) by 2.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmile Group Llc sold 216,697 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.11% . The hedge fund held 10.36M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $182.02 million, down from 10.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmile Group Llc who had been investing in Fate Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $18.82. About 367,525 shares traded. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) has risen 152.00% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 152.00% the S&P500. Some Historical FATE News: 16/05/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS, MEMORIAL SLOAN KETTERING EXPAND LICENSE PACT; 06/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS INC FATE.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $19 FROM $10; 16/04/2018 – Fate Therapeutics Announces Off-the-Shelf CAR T-cell Cancer Immunotherapy to be Featured at 2018 AACR Annual Meeting Press Prog; 10/05/2018 – Invus Public Equities Advisors Buys 1.6% of Fate Therapeutics; 29/03/2018 – Fate Therapeutics Announces Initial Clinical Data of FATE-NK100 for Recurrent Ovarian Cancer at the lnnate Killer Summit 2018; 19/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS INC – NO EVENTS OF CANCER RELAPSE HAVE OCCURRED WITH PROTMUNE IN PHASE 1 STAGE OF PROTECT; 29/03/2018 – FATE: FATE-NK100 SHOWED STABLE DISEASE WITH TUMOR SHRINKAGE; 06/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS INC FATE.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $16 FROM $11; 29/03/2018 – Fate Therapeutics Announces Initial Clinical Data of FATE-NK100 for Recurrent Ovarian Cancer at the Innate Killer Summit 2018; 23/04/2018 – DJ Fate Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FATE)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 38 investors sold BX shares while 157 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 289.54 million shares or 5.09% less from 305.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Mirae Asset has 0.01% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has 0.05% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 425,000 shares. Brown Advisory Secs Limited Liability reported 14,383 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj reported 0.25% stake. Raymond James Advsrs has 0.06% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Stratos Wealth Prns Ltd has invested 0.08% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Michigan-based Comerica Fincl Bank has invested 0% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). City Holdings Co holds 0% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) or 187 shares. Private Advisor Gp Limited Liability Company has 230,003 shares. Private Na holds 0.45% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 62,410 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Services Ma has invested 0.19% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Wagner Bowman Mngmt Corporation holds 11,087 shares. Moreover, Provise Management Grp Inc Limited Liability Corp has 0.32% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Glacier Peak Capital Limited invested in 36,341 shares. Strategic Wealth Advisors Grp Limited Liability Corp reported 32,572 shares.

Williams Jones & Associates Llc, which manages about $4.95 billion and $4.52B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 3,592 shares to 29,541 shares, valued at $3.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Trade Desk Inc Com Cl A by 20,692 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 377,920 shares, and cut its stake in Chubb Limited Com.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.52, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 11 investors sold FATE shares while 39 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 55.48 million shares or 3.48% more from 53.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 5,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 79,662 are owned by Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Company. Citigroup reported 17,330 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 0% of its portfolio in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). Blume Mngmt Incorporated reported 0.01% in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability owns 2,862 shares. Invesco Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0% in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) or 21,601 shares. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag invested 0% in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). Raymond James & Assocs has invested 0% in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). Polaris Venture Mngmt V Limited has 21.65% invested in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). 37,632 are held by First Republic Invest Mgmt Inc. First Mercantile Tru accumulated 0.06% or 14,462 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.03% or 106,400 shares in its portfolio. Federated Investors Pa reported 458,869 shares.

Redmile Group Llc, which manages about $1.27B and $3.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Atricure Inc (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 25,000 shares to 325,000 shares, valued at $8.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Replimune Group Inc by 23,499 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.21M shares, and has risen its stake in Immunogen Inc (NASDAQ:IMGN).

