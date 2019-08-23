As Blackstone Group Lp/The (Put) (BX) Shares Rose, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa Has Cut Its Holding by $1.05 Billion; As Broadridge Finl Solutions In (BR) Valuation Rose, Mcrae Capital Management Upped Position

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa decreased its stake in Blackstone Group Lp/The (Put) (BX) by 95.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa sold 299 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The institutional investor held 13 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.46M, down from 312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa who had been investing in Blackstone Group Lp/The (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $49.92. About 985,754 shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 07/03/2018 – Blackstone and Techstars Announce Partnership to Support Student Entrepreneurs Globally; 19/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE IS SAID TO HIRE EX-OBAMA OFFICIAL FOR INSURANCE UNIT; 18/05/2018 – Blackstone sells out of Hilton Worldwide; 22/05/2018 – FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) Announces Closing of Sale of Its Industrial Warehouse Portfolio to Blackstone; 04/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE: VEHICLE HAS ANCHOR $20B CONTRIBUTION BY PIF; 04/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE, PIF OF SAUDI ARABIA MOU NON BINDING; 05/04/2018 – Blackstone to Bid for Hispania Activos Inmobiliarios in EUR1.91 Bln Deal; 26/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE GROUP LP – TERMS OF DEAL WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 28/03/2018 – CORRECTED-BREAKINGVIEWS-Travelport must hope Elliott inspires others; 09/03/2018 – Blackstone’s Goodman on High Yield, Insurance and CDS Rules (Video)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (BR) by 38.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcrae Capital Management Inc bought 15,978 shares as the company's stock rose 8.59% . The institutional investor held 57,835 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.00M, up from 41,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Broadridge Finl Solutions In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $130.73. About 70,495 shares traded. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 12.40% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 0.83 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc (BR) Q4 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Is Broadridge Financial (BR) Up 10.4% Since Last Earnings Report? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.’s (NYSE:BR)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc (BR) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on June 30, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc, which manages about $240.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 2,035 shares to 51,083 shares, valued at $8.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 4,898 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,179 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.08 in 2018Q4.

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, which manages about $46265.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Murphy Oil Corp (NYSE:MUR) by 37,223 shares to 40,055 shares, valued at $1.17B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Penns Woods Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PWOD) by 809 shares in the quarter, for a total of 956 shares, and has risen its stake in Hingham Institution For Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS).