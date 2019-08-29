As Blackstone Group Lp/The (BX) Shares Rose, Holder Caz Investments LP Has Cut Its Stake; As Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Stock Price Rose, Holder Harber Asset Management Decreased Stake by $10.03 Million

Harber Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 53.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harber Asset Management Llc sold 358,262 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The hedge fund held 308,205 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.76M, down from 666,467 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harber Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $33.67. About 13.47M shares traded or 481.64% up from the average. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 16/03/2018 – Zayo Group Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Alger Spectra Adds Zayo Group, Exits Newell Brands; 21/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – Seatown Adds Zayo Group, Exits Shire, Cuts Broadcom Inc.: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings 3Q Rev $649.4M; 02/04/2018 – Wireless Carrier Selects Zayo for Significant National Expansion; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings 3Q EPS 9c; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Babson Names President and CEO of UNICEF USA, Caryl M. Stern, and Co-Founder and CEO of Endeavor, Linda Rottenberg, as 2018 Commencement Speakers; 24/05/2018 – Zayo Expands European Wavelength Network

Caz Investments Lp decreased its stake in Blackstone Group Lp/The (BX) by 63.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caz Investments Lp sold 12,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The institutional investor held 7,300 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $255,000, down from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caz Investments Lp who had been investing in Blackstone Group Lp/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $49.55. About 3.38 million shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 21/05/2018 – LASALLE HOTEL TO BE ACQUIRED BY BLACKSTONE IN $4.8B CASH DEAL; 22/03/2018 – TRIPP SMITH, CO-FOUNDER OF BLACKSTONE’S GSO, TO LEAVE FIRM; 11/03/2018 – Blackstone-Backed Hedge Fund Arkkan Hires Goldman Sachs’s Abrat; 26/03/2018 – Blackstone Minerals Access Event Set By Spark Plus for Apr. 3; 19/03/2018 – Celanese and Blackstone Joint Venture Called Off Following European Opposition; 21/05/2018 – Blackstone Unit Objects to Gibson Brands Financing; 24/05/2018 – PURE INDUSTRIAL REPORTS BLACKSTONE-IVANHOE PLAN CLOSING; 19/04/2018 – Blackstone Results Top Expectations, Helped by Fee Growth; 11/04/2018 – PUCILLO SAYS BLACKSTONE BEHAVIOR `UNETHICAL’ IN HOVNANIAN SWAP; 12/04/2018 – AMA to Sell Vehicle Panel Repair Business to Blackstone for A$508M Enterprise Value

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Perella Weinberg Prtn Capital Lp reported 0.1% stake. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 47 shares. Moreover, Seatown Pte Limited has 1.48% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). 20,000 are owned by Btg Pactual Glob Asset Mngmt. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 37,899 shares. Moreover, Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 39 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 9,559 shares. Vanguard owns 17.81M shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas reported 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). King Street Limited Partnership reported 1.02 million shares or 1.39% of all its holdings. Kerrisdale Advisers Limited Liability reported 0.29% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership reported 1.94M shares. Fil Limited holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 666,554 shares. Magnetar Limited Co reported 9,815 shares.

Harber Asset Management Llc, which manages about $351.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pdf Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PDFS) by 133,188 shares to 689,574 shares, valued at $8.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Broadband Corp by 48,941 shares in the quarter, for a total of 253,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ).

More notable recent Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Zayo Announces New Long Haul Fiber Route – Business Wire” on August 07, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 21, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Zayo Group Holdings Inc (ZAYO) – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Zayo Group Sees Things Pick Up – Motley Fool” published on February 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Zayo Group Stock Popped Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: March 06, 2019.

Analysts await The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.59 EPS, down 22.37% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.76 per share. BX’s profit will be $705.12M for 21.00 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by The Blackstone Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.51% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Blackstone’s Goodman to retire from full-time role at year-end – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Tallgrass Energy Stock Is Soaring Today – Motley Fool” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Alan Fournier’s Pennant Investors Discloses 2 New Positions in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Blackstone declares $0.37 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on April 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On The Blackstone Group L.P. (BX)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold BX shares while 157 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 289.54 million shares or 5.09% less from 305.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tru Of Vermont owns 425 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jrm Counsel Ltd Llc invested in 254,627 shares or 6.5% of the stock. Arete Wealth Ltd Llc invested in 17,171 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Can has 0% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Virginia-based Chase Inv Counsel has invested 0.13% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Alphamark Advsrs Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.07% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Stifel Fincl Corp owns 547,218 shares. Berkshire Asset Ltd Liability Corporation Pa holds 0.1% or 32,222 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc reported 2.81M shares. Two Sigma Securities Ltd Llc reported 0.01% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Susquehanna Intll Gru Llp holds 2.36M shares. Walter And Keenan Financial Consulting Mi Adv holds 0.28% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 18,000 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr Inc holds 2,034 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP invested in 111,485 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Eaton Vance Mgmt has 37,565 shares.