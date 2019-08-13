As Blackstone Group Lp/The (BX) Share Price Rose, Holder Caz Investments LP Has Cut Position by $431,800; Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co Has Lowered Its Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Stake as Stock Rose

Caz Investments Lp decreased its stake in Blackstone Group Lp/The (BX) by 63.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caz Investments Lp sold 12,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The institutional investor held 7,300 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $255,000, down from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caz Investments Lp who had been investing in Blackstone Group Lp/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.44B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $47.22. About 1.83 million shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 19/03/2018 – CELANESE – PARTIES WERE UNABLE TO REACH AGREEMENT WITH EUROPEAN COMMISSION ON ACCEPTABLE CONDITIONS TO ALLOW PROPOSED JV TO PROCEED; 03/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE GATHERS $1.75 BILLION FOR INFRASTRUCTURE SECONDARIES; 15/05/2018 – MEDIA-Blackstone-backed GEMS chooses London IPO over stake sale – Bloomberg; 21/03/2018 – OnTheGroundNews.ca: Blackstone, Thomson Reuters weighing Tradeweb IPO, sale: sources: Tradeweb, now majority owned by Thomson; 03/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE GROUP INTERNATIONAL PARTNERS – DISCLOSES MEAN HOURLY 2017 GENDER PAY GAP OF 30 PCT; 07/05/2018 – MARKEL, APOLLO, BLACKSTONE MAY HAVE MADE BIDS: REINSURANCE.COM; 06/03/2018 – SOLOTAR SAYS BLACKSTONE CREATING ‘BESPOKE’ ALT-ASSET PRODUCTS; 30/05/2018 – GRIDLIANCE – UNIT TO HAVE OPTION TO CONSTRUCT, OWN & OPERATE ANY ADDITIONAL INTERCONNECTIONS TO WIND CATCHER ENERGY CONNECTION PROJECT; 04/05/2018 – CIRSA MAY BE CUT BY MOODY’S ON PROPOSED BLACKSTONE PURCHASE; 21/05/2018 – Blackstone to Buy LaSalle Hotel Properties for $3.7 Billion

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 39.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co sold 1,748 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The hedge fund held 2,649 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $923,000, down from 4,397 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $3.88 during the last trading session, reaching $340.39. About 299,153 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 05/04/2018 – Companies including Ulta, Warby Parker and Target are opening stores, but not enough to fill every gap; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY 4Q EPS $3.40, EST. $2.79; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES 2018 COMPARABLE SALES GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY 6% TO 8%; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Growth Adds Red Hat, Exits Ulta Beauty; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Profit Rises on U.S. Tax Law, Sales Increase–Earnings Review; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta Beauty, Inc; 09/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta Beauty, Inc; 30/04/2018 – Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Ul; 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 38 investors sold BX shares while 157 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 289.54 million shares or 5.09% less from 305.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 75,798 were reported by Scotia Capital. M&R Capital Management reported 0.12% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Franklin Res stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Bahl Gaynor stated it has 0.03% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Aurora Invest Counsel holds 0.88% or 53,548 shares. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc Ca accumulated 36,910 shares or 0.51% of the stock. Moreover, Moors Cabot has 0.5% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). B Riley Wealth Mgmt invested in 15,628 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Cap Investors holds 0.24% or 28.76 million shares. 100,600 are owned by Kayne Anderson Capital Advsr Lp. Baltimore accumulated 1.65% or 269,142 shares. First Dallas Securities has 0.53% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 20,963 shares. The New York-based Tiaa Cref Inv Management Limited Com has invested 0.04% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Dt Investment Prns stated it has 0.57% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Us Commercial Bank De reported 128,096 shares stake.

Analysts await The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, down 22.37% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.76 per share. BX’s profit will be $705.19 million for 20.01 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by The Blackstone Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.51% EPS growth.

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $2.79 earnings per share, up 13.41% or $0.33 from last year’s $2.46 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $163.09 million for 30.50 P/E if the $2.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual earnings per share reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.42% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold ULTA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 49.65 million shares or 8.41% less from 54.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Missouri-based First Heartland Consultants has invested 0.06% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Quantbot Lp has 0.48% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). 10,963 were accumulated by Texas Permanent School Fund. Private Ocean Limited holds 150 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies invested in 6,296 shares. Gsa Prns Llp accumulated 2,900 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Oakbrook Investments Ltd invested in 5,911 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.19% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.05% or 180,741 shares. Delaware-based Dupont has invested 0.01% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Hussman Strategic Advsrs owns 5,000 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Connor Clark And Lunn Mgmt Ltd holds 0.01% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) or 2,250 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested in 0.07% or 78,629 shares. Us Comml Bank De invested 0.02% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

