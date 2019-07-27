As Blackstone Group LP (The) (BX) Market Value Rose, Holder Capital World Investors Trimmed Holding; Baskin Financial Services Decreased Its Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Holding by $427,167

Baskin Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 2.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baskin Financial Services Inc sold 3,651 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 177,441 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.93 million, down from 181,092 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 19.04M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SEES 4Q INTELLIGENT CLOUD REV. $8.95B-$9.15B; 27/04/2018 – JP Morgan upgrades Microsoft, citing strong growth in cloud services; 14/03/2018 – eXp Realty Adds Top Agents Across Country; 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Solutions; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft’s Cloud Has Business Booming Again; 15/05/2018 – Bluecrest Adds Lockheed, Exits Altria, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 07/03/2018 – ISG Smartalks™ Webinar to Reveal Best Practices for Doing Business with Microsoft; 08/05/2018 – Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says that despite threats of a trade war, the relationship between China and the U.S. will define the next 30 years; 26/03/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS HAS MITIGATED ISSUE WITH MSDN, TECHNET SITES; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS APPLE PRODUCTS ARE ‘EXTREMELY STICKY’

Capital World Investors decreased its stake in Blackstone Group Lp (The) (BX) by 1.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital World Investors sold 329,895 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 28.76M shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01 billion, down from 29.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital World Investors who had been investing in Blackstone Group Lp (The) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $49.26. About 4.34 million shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 26.94% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.51% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 13/03/2018 – China fund sells Blackstone stake as Washington-Beijing tensions mount; 04/04/2018 – Blackstone Said to Consider Bid for Soros-Backed Hispania (Video); 06/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE IS SAID TO BEGIN MARKETING 15 U.S. HOTEL PROPERTIES; 19/04/2018 – Blackstone 1Q Economic Net Income $792M; 08/05/2018 – Sir John Hood to Join Blackstone’s Bd of Directors; 23/03/2018 – Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust Unitholders Approve Transaction with Blackstone; 12/04/2018 – AMA: Shareholders Also Get A$0.86/Share in Cash or Unlisted Scrip in Blackstone Deal Vehicle; 21/05/2018 – LASALLE HOTEL PROPERTIES TO BE ACQUIRED BY BLACKSTONE FOR $33.50 PER SHARE IN $4.8 BILLION TRANSACTION; 30/05/2018 – SOLUS ALTERNATIVE ASSET MANAGEMENT – GSO AGREED TO CONSENT TO INDENTURE AMENDMENTS FOR HOVNANIAN TO MAKE INTEREST PAYMENT IT DID NOT MAKE TO UNIT ON MAY 1; 15/05/2018 – International Market Centers and AmericasMart to Combine to Form the World’s Largest Owner and Operator of Premier Showroom Space

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lifeplan invested in 0.18% or 2,912 shares. 231,169 were reported by Sg Americas Secs Lc. 6,000 were accumulated by Prescott Gru Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp. Amica Mutual Ins has 234,286 shares for 3.45% of their portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.65% or 823,228 shares in its portfolio. Yorktown Mngmt & Communication holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 8,500 shares. Sequoia Fincl Advsr Lc invested in 126,433 shares or 1.22% of the stock. Capital Advsrs Limited Limited Liability Corporation reported 12,324 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Light Street Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 420,200 shares or 3.31% of the stock. Prudential Public Limited invested in 9.41 million shares or 3.81% of the stock. Filament Ltd Llc holds 1.6% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 40,737 shares. Jacobs & Co Ca holds 2.76% or 137,514 shares. Camarda Fincl Advisors Ltd Liability Company accumulated 3,229 shares. Mackenzie Financial Corporation invested in 4.49M shares. Guinness Atkinson Asset Mgmt has 2,340 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Baskin Financial Services Inc, which manages about $538.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) by 85,664 shares to 97,913 shares, valued at $8.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ferrari N.V. by 5,491 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,674 shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Holdings Inc..

Capital World Investors, which manages about $412.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ares Management Corp Cl A by 228,869 shares to 8.14M shares, valued at $188.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allegheny Technologies Inc (NYSE:ATI) by 731,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.23M shares, and has risen its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).