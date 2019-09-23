As Blackstone Group LP (Put) (BX) Valuation Rose, Citadel Advisors Has Upped Its Holding; Employees Retirement System Of Texas Has Cut Stake in Logmein (LOGM) by $1.46 Million

Employees Retirement System Of Texas decreased its stake in Logmein Inc (LOGM) by 28.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Employees Retirement System Of Texas sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.68M, down from 70,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Employees Retirement System Of Texas who had been investing in Logmein Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $71.86. About 106,408 shares traded. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 6.50% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Large Dividend Adds LogMeIn; 10/04/2018 – LogMeIn Announces LastPass Integration Partnership with OneLogin; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC LOGM.O FY2018 REV VIEW $1.14 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – DJ LogMeIn Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LOGM); 15/03/2018 – LogMeln Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers; 23/03/2018 – LOGMEIN ENTERED BORROWER ACCESSION AGREEMENT; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Sees FY18 EPS 85c-EPS 96c; 05/04/2018 – Akamai Elects LogMeIn President, CEO Bill Wagner to Board; 09/04/2018 – LogMeIn Names Sara Andrews to Bd of Directors; 05/04/2018 – Akamai Elects LogMeIn President and CEO Bill Wagner to Board of Directors

Citadel Advisors Llc increased its stake in Blackstone Group LP (Put) (BX) by 52.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citadel Advisors Llc bought 512,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The hedge fund held 1.50 million shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $66.49M, up from 984,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citadel Advisors Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Group LP (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $53.13. About 1.40 million shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 19/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE’S GRAY COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 22/03/2018 – FRP Holdings: Blackstone Deal for $358.9 Million; 23/03/2018 – Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust Unitholders Approve Transaction with Blackstone; 19/04/2018 – Blackstone Group’s Assets Advance 22% to Record $450 Billion; 19/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE GROUP LP – DISTRIBUTABLE EARNINGS (“DE”) WAS $502 MILLION ($0.41/UNIT) IN THE QUARTER; 22/03/2018 – TRIPP SMITH, CO-FOUNDER OF BLACKSTONE’S GSO, TO LEAVE FIRM; 10/04/2018 – Default Drama Involving Goldman Sachs, Blackstone (Video); 18/04/2018 – Blackstone’s Japan move highlights governance fight; 09/03/2018 – Blackstone’s Goodman on High Yield, Insurance and CDS Rules (Video); 23/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE BUYS MINORITY EQUITY INTEREST IN KOHLBERG; NO TERMS

Analysts await LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.07 EPS, down 9.32% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.18 per share. LOGM’s profit will be $52.86 million for 16.79 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual EPS reported by LogMeIn, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.89% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.49, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 40 investors sold LOGM shares while 110 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 45.73 million shares or 2.94% more from 44.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Federated Pa stated it has 0.02% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Sandy Spring Natl Bank owns 366 shares. Bailard Inc, California-based fund reported 8,530 shares. Lpl Financial Limited Liability Company stated it has 13,377 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt accumulated 16,018 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Advisory Services Network Ltd Company holds 0% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 350 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Cqs Cayman Ltd Partnership holds 23,500 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Vanguard Grp invested 0.01% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Tower Rech Ltd (Trc), New York-based fund reported 3,504 shares. Smithfield Trust stated it has 0% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Shufro Rose Limited Company reported 6,200 shares stake. Cornercap Inv Counsel holds 0.13% or 13,461 shares in its portfolio. Crawford Counsel Inc stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated stated it has 500,216 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Employees Retirement System Of Texas, which manages about $6.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 44,000 shares to 249,000 shares, valued at $11.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX) by 2,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Lumentum Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.50, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 165 investors sold BX shares while 113 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 203.90 million shares or 29.58% less from 289.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, First Personal Ser has 0.08% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 6,000 shares. 9.63M are owned by Fmr Lc. 140,688 were reported by Commercial Bank Of Mellon. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 9,591 shares. Bessemer Gp Inc Inc accumulated 0% or 11,700 shares. New York-based Pinnacle Assoc Limited has invested 0.09% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Meyer Handelman accumulated 40,500 shares. Usca Ria Limited Liability Company accumulated 31,249 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 0.07% or 400,000 shares. Barclays Public Ltd holds 0.11% or 4.06M shares in its portfolio. Karp Cap Mngmt accumulated 16,765 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.27% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Loews holds 0% or 10,100 shares. Aviance Capital Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.33% or 26,829 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Citadel Advisors Llc, which manages about $218.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) by 1.67M shares to 576,437 shares, valued at $36.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ingredion Inc (Put) (NYSE:INGR) by 8,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,000 shares, and cut its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DXJS).