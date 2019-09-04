As Blackstone Group LP Com Unit (BX) Valuation Rose, Meyer Handelman Co Boosted by $907,500 Its Position; As Ford Mtr Co Del (F) Stock Price Declined, Hennessy Advisors Has Upped by $696,000 Its Holding

Meyer Handelman Co increased its stake in Blackstone Group LP Com Unit (BX) by 343.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meyer Handelman Co bought 27,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The institutional investor held 35,500 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19M, up from 8,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meyer Handelman Co who had been investing in Blackstone Group LP Com Unit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $48.71. About 3.71 million shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 25/05/2018 – Blackstone, Goldman Move Forward on Hovnanian CDS Trade (Video); 30/05/2018 – GridLiance and Tri-County Electric Cooperative Reach Settlement with AEP on Wind Catcher Energy Connection Project; 27/05/2018 – INVESTA REPORTS ALL CASH PROPOSAL FROM BLACKSTONE TO BUY IOF; 01/04/2018 – MEDIA-Blackstone buys India’s Comstar at a valuation of 10 bln rupees – Mint; 04/04/2018 – Bankers pitch aggressive loan refinancings as uncertainty looms; 21/05/2018 – LASALLE HOTEL TO BE ACQUIRED BY BLACKSTONE IN $4.8B CASH DEAL; 10/04/2018 – Default Drama Involving Goldman Sachs, Blackstone (Video); 19/04/2018 – Blackstone earnings drop 20 pct due to equity market slump; 05/04/2018 – ALZETTE INVESTMENT OWNED BY ENTITIES ADVISED BY AFFILIATES OF BLACKSTONE GROUP ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO BUY 16.56 PCT STAKE IN HISPANIA HIS.MC FOR 315.4 MLN EUROS; 20/03/2018 – ZELL SAYS GRAY IS VERY SMART, WILL DO GREAT JOB AT BLACKSTONE

Hennessy Advisors Inc increased its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (F) by 16.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hennessy Advisors Inc bought 87,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The institutional investor held 599,545 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.26 million, up from 512,545 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc who had been investing in Ford Mtr Co Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $9.1. About 26.31M shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 20/04/2018 – SlashGear: Ford Mustang Hybrid tipped for 2020; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS EAGLE FORD IN TEXAS STILL HAS `SIGNIFICANT UPSIDE’; 10/04/2018 – QBE INSURANCE GROUP LTD QBE.AX – APPOINTS INDER SINGH AS GROUP CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER REPLACING MICHAEL FORD; 25/04/2018 – Ford changed leaders, looking for a lift. It’s still looking; 26/04/2018 – FORD OTOMOTIV 1Q NET INCOME 432.3M LIRAS; 03/04/2018 – Fiat Chrysler, Ford’s March Deliveries Trounce Analyst Estimates; 22/05/2018 – GODFREYS GROUP LTD GFY.AX – ANDREW FORD, CFO CONCLUDED HIS EMPLOYMENT WITH COMPANY; 12/04/2018 – FORD LICENSES HYBRID VEHICLE PATENTS FROM PAICE, NO TERMS; 21/04/2018 – Ford CEO’s Cost-Cutting Strategy in Focus During Earnings Slump; 31/03/2018 – AutoCar India: Exclusive! Ford and Mahindra to co-develop five new SUVs

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $8.29 million activity. THORNTON JOHN L bought $100,038 worth of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) on Thursday, May 23. FORD WILLIAM CLAY JR also bought $8.00M worth of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) on Thursday, August 1.

Hennessy Advisors Inc, which manages about $5.52B and $2.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 15,000 shares to 17,000 shares, valued at $1.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 125,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 96,700 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Meyer Handelman Co, which manages about $1.97B and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co by 82,500 shares to 281,514 shares, valued at $4.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walmart Stores Inc Com (NYSE:WMT) by 5,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 276,774 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Company Com (NYSE:BA).

