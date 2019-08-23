As Blackstone Group LP Com Unit (BX) Stock Price Rose, Rothschild Investment Has Increased by $467,602 Its Stake; Origin Asset Management Llp Has Cut Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake as Stock Value Declined

Rothschild Investment Corp increased its stake in Blackstone Group LP Com Unit (BX) by 52.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Investment Corp bought 13,753 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The institutional investor held 39,867 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39M, up from 26,114 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp who had been investing in Blackstone Group LP Com Unit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $49.8. About 5.26M shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 21/05/2018 – LASALLE HOTEL PROPERTIES- REQUIRED TO PAY $112 MLN TERMINATION FEE TO BRE LANDMARK PARENT, UPON TERMINATION OF BLACKSTONE DEAL UNDER SOME CONDITIONS; 30/05/2018 – SOLUS ALTERNATIVE ASSET MANAGEMENT – GSO AGREED TO CONSENT TO INDENTURE AMENDMENTS FOR HOVNANIAN TO MAKE INTEREST PAYMENT IT DID NOT MAKE TO UNIT ON MAY 1; 03/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE SAYS GENDER MEAN HOURLY PAY GAP IN 2017 IS 30%; 07/05/2018 – Blackstone unveils $7.6bn commercial real estate tie-up; 06/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE IS SAID TO BEGIN MARKETING 15 U.S. HOTEL PROPERTIES; 19/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE HIRES MICHAEL MCRAITH, FORMER DIRECTOR OF THE U.S. TREASURY’S FEDERAL INSURANCE OFFICE, AS MANAGING DIRECTOR IN BLACKSTONE INSURANCE SOLUTIONS; 19/04/2018 – GRAY: BX PLANS FIRST CLOSE IN INFRASTRUCTURE FUND THIS QUARTER; 30/03/2018 – MEDIA-TPG Capital, Blackstone vie for India’s Kirloskar Oil Engines – Mint; 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: BLACKSTONE TO BUY GRAMERCY PROPERTY FOR $27.50/SHARE; 07/05/2018 – U.S. private-equity firm Blackstone Group will buy commercial real estate manager Gramercy Property Trust

Origin Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 14.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Origin Asset Management Llp sold 19,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 113,598 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.88M, down from 132,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Origin Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $346.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $131.27. About 5.97 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS JANSSEN WILL PAY CO UPFRONT SUM ALONG WITH POTENTIAL DEVELOPMENT & REGULATORY MILESTONE PAYMENTS; 16/04/2018 – J&J SAYS ESKETAMINE PRIMARY EFFICACY ENDPOINT WAS ACHIEVED; 23/05/2018 – JURY ALSO SAID J&J RESPONSIBLE FOR 67% OF PLAINTIFF’S AWARD; 04/04/2018 – J&J Jury Set to Weigh Banker’s Claims Baby Powder Caused Cancer; 17/04/2018 – J&J QTRLY WORLDWIDE REMICADE SALES $1,389 MLN VS $1,672 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 07/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Advocates on Behalf of Patients at FTC Public Workshop; 12/04/2018 – Socrates Health Solutions, Developer of Socrates Companion™ Noninvasive Blood Glucose Self-Monitoring Device, Announces Expanded Role of John Maynard; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Discussions on Specific Future Actions Ongoing; 20/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson is betting on vision care and expanding beyond contacts; 25/05/2018 – SOUTH CAROLINA JUDGE DECLARES MISTRIAL IN J&J TALC TRIAL

Origin Asset Management Llp, which manages about $2.70 billion and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 68,500 shares to 205,500 shares, valued at $14.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 149,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 373,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.41 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 9,171 were accumulated by West Coast Ltd Com. 30,254 are held by Campbell Newman Asset Mgmt. 45,428 are owned by Wagner Bowman Mgmt. Regentatlantic Ltd holds 1.74% or 178,704 shares. First Advisors LP has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Benjamin F Edwards Company holds 97,316 shares or 1.23% of its portfolio. Wallington Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 91,586 shares. Regal Invest Advsr Limited Liability has invested 1.74% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Trustmark Bank Tru Department holds 0.57% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 39,837 shares. First Merchants Corp owns 60,240 shares. Mraz Amerine & Associate Inc has 0.98% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Greenleaf Trust stated it has 0.15% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Ima Wealth, Kansas-based fund reported 2,078 shares. Mar Vista Investment Prtnrs Limited Co stated it has 2.61% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Moreover, Bryn Mawr Tru has 2.2% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 288,892 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Rothschild Investment Corp, which manages about $1.10 billion and $852.69M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 10,000 shares to 30,000 shares, valued at $2.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hanes Brands Inc Com (NYSE:HBI) by 34,566 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,350 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

