As Blackstone Group LP Com Unit (BX) Market Valuation Rose, Meyer Handelman Co Upped by $907,500 Its Stake; Grimes & Company Holds Position in T. Rowe Price Group (TROW)

Grimes & Company Inc increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group (TROW) by 9.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grimes & Company Inc bought 6,106 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 70,607 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.07M, up from 64,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grimes & Company Inc who had been investing in T. Rowe Price Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $110.39. About 121,647 shares traded. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) has declined 11.91% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.34% the S&P500. Some Historical TROW News: 30/05/2018 – T. ROWE PRICE GROUP – WILL NOT BE RENEWING ITS OFFICE LEASE IN TAMPA, FLORIDA AND PLANS TO CLOSE ITS TAMPA OPERATIONS CENTER IN JUNE 2019; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Exits Position in Rush Enterprises; 12/03/2018 – T. ROWE PRICE PRELIMINARY FEB. MONTH-END AUM $1.02 TRILLION; 27/03/2018 – T. ROWE’S LEVENSON: U.S. IS NOW LATE IN THE BUSINESS CYCLE; 25/04/2018 – T. ROWE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.74, EST. $1.68; 22/05/2018 – T.Rowe’s Taylor Sees Opportunities in U.S. Equities (Video); 20/03/2018 – T. Rowe Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 1.5% Position in Star Group; 25/04/2018 – T. Rowe Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – T. Rowe Price Tops Industry Benchmarks on Customer Experience

Meyer Handelman Co increased its stake in Blackstone Group LP Com Unit (BX) by 343.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meyer Handelman Co bought 27,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 35,500 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19 million, up from 8,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meyer Handelman Co who had been investing in Blackstone Group LP Com Unit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $46.22. About 1.08 million shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 26.94% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.51% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 06/04/2018 – MEDIA-Blackstone begins marketing 15 U.S. hotel properties – Bloomberg; 22/04/2018 – DJ Blackstone Group LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BX); 08/05/2018 – Blackstone Bets Big on Spanish Hotels; 22/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – FRP HOLDINGS, INC. (NASDAQ-FRPH) ANNOUNCES CONTRACT TO SELL ITS INDUSTRIAL WAREHOUSE PORTFOLIO TO BLACKSTONE FOR $358.9 MILLION; 05/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE IS SAID TO CLOSE ON $7 BILLION RESCUE-LENDING FUND; 20/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: REFILE-Apollo, Blackstone are the only remaining bidders for Cirsa; 19/04/2018 – GRAY: BX PLANS FIRST CLOSE IN INFRASTRUCTURE FUND THIS QUARTER; 19/04/2018 – Blackstone: Intend to Distribute Portion of After-Tax Proceeds to Unitholders, Resulting in Expected Incremental 30c/Unit to Be Distributed Over Next 3 Qtrs; 10/05/2018 – Blackstone Promotes New Energy Fund as Oil Prices Rise; 19/04/2018 – Blackstone: Anticipates Unit Repurchases Will Largely Be Used to Offset Dilutive Effect From Annual Equity Awards

Meyer Handelman Co, which manages about $1.97B and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 4,600 shares to 264,637 shares, valued at $27.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co Com (NYSE:BDX) by 11,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,407 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Company Com (NYSE:BA).

Grimes & Company Inc, which manages about $1.63B and $1.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 24,306 shares to 277,756 shares, valued at $11.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Roche Holding Ltd. (Adr) (RHHBY) by 44,773 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 296,184 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Barclays Aggregate Bon (AGG).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $263,597 activity.