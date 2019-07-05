As Blackstone Group LP (BX) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Shanda Payment Holdings LTD Has Raised Stake; Staar Surgical Co. (STAA) Stock Price Declined While Oberweis Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $1.16 Million

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Blackstone Group LP (BX) by 12.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 261,240 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.14 million, up from 231,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Blackstone Group LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $46.9. About 2.13 million shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 26.94% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.51% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 06/03/2018 – SOLOTAR SAYS 15% TO 20% OF BX FUNDRAISING IS FROM INDIVIDUALS; 04/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE IS SAID TO WEIGH BID FOR SOROS-BACKED HISPANIA; 23/03/2018 – PURE INDUSTRIAL REAL ESTATE TRUST – ABOUT 99.66% OF UNITS REPRESENTED WERE VOTED IN FAVOUR OF SPECIAL RESOLUTION APPROVING DEAL; 22/03/2018 – TRIPP SMITH, CO-FOUNDER OF BLACKSTONE’S GSO, TO LEAVE FIRM; 17/04/2018 – Blackstone to play greater NCR role, source says [17:03 BST17 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 21/05/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Issues Statement in Response to LaSalle Hotel Properties’ Announcement of Merger Agreement With Blackstone; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s Reviews Cirsa’s Ratings For Downgrade Following Blackstone Acquisition Announcement; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s revises DJO Finance’s outlook to positive; SGL raised to SGL-2; 21/05/2018 – Blackstone to Buy LaSalle Hotel Properties in $4.8 Billion Deal; 19/03/2018 – CELANESE – PARTIES WERE UNABLE TO REACH AGREEMENT WITH EUROPEAN COMMISSION ON ACCEPTABLE CONDITIONS TO ALLOW PROPOSED JV TO PROCEED

Oberweis Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Staar Surgical Co. (STAA) by 19.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oberweis Asset Management Inc sold 34,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.03% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 140,620 shares of the ophthalmic goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.81M, down from 174,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Staar Surgical Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $29.03. About 65,190 shares traded. STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) has risen 5.62% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.19% the S&P500. Some Historical STAA News: 30/05/2018 – ECS LEARNING SYSTEMS, DEVELOPER OF STAAR MASTER®, BUYS; 04/04/2018 – Houston Area McDonald’s Restaurants To Give Students And Teachers Free Breakfast To Kick Off STAAR Testing On April 10; 12/04/2018 – ECS Learning Systems, Developers of STAAR MASTER®, Partner with Learning Blade® to Bring Leading STEM Solution to Texas; 02/05/2018 – Staar Surgical 1Q Adj EPS 4c; 30/05/2018 – ECS Learning Systems, Developer of STAAR MASTER®, Acquires PREPWORKS® to Create Industry-Leading Adaptive K-12 Test-Prep; 09/03/2018 Staar Surgical Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Staar Surgical 1Q EPS 1c; 22/04/2018 – DJ STAAR Surgical Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STAA); 30/05/2018 – ECS Learning Systems, Developer of STAAR MASTER®, Acquires PREPWORKS® to Create Industry-Leading Adaptive K-12 Test-Prep Offerings; 20/04/2018 – Matthew Haverland Slated To Helm Staar Surgical Company

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 16 investors sold STAA shares while 59 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 37.67 million shares or 1.63% less from 38.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 0% in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) or 12,019 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca holds 2,164 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. The New York-based Art Advisors Limited has invested 0.06% in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Baillie Gifford has 0.07% invested in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) for 1.77M shares. Hillsdale Investment Mngmt invested in 44,100 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Alliancebernstein Lp stated it has 0% in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Gotham Asset Mgmt Llc has invested 0.01% in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Citigroup Inc holds 0% or 29,137 shares. Oberweis Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.97% or 140,620 shares in its portfolio. Broadwood Capital Inc has 44.97% invested in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) for 10.74 million shares. Zacks Invest Management has 20,736 shares. Tiverton Asset Lc owns 173,502 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can invested in 5,172 shares. D E Shaw &, New York-based fund reported 15,662 shares. Axa owns 40,800 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.10 EPS, up 11.11% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.09 per share. STAA’s profit will be $4.33M for 72.58 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual EPS reported by STAAR Surgical Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.10 billion and $498.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Skyline Champion Corp (NYSEMKT:SKY) by 95,120 shares to 416,573 shares, valued at $7.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tower International Inc. (NYSE:TOWR) by 17,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,180 shares, and has risen its stake in Malibu Boats Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU).

