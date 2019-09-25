As Blackstone Group LP (BX) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Focused Wealth Management Has Raised Its Position; Andersons (ANDE) Holder Dean Investment Associates Has Raised Position

Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Blackstone Group LP (BX) by 22.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought 19,724 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The institutional investor held 108,542 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.82 million, up from 88,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Blackstone Group LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $53.03. About 2.95M shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 29/03/2018 – PURE INDUSTRIAL GETS COURT APPROVAL FOR PURCHASE BY BLACKSTONE; 19/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE INCREASED UNIT REPURCHASE TO UP TO $1B OF UNITS; 21/05/2018 – LASALLE HOTEL PROPERTIES TO BE ACQUIRED BY BLACKSTONE; 12/03/2018 – Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust Acquires $1.8B Canyon Industrial Portfolio; 13/03/2018 – Blackstone Is Said to Raise $7 Billion for Asia Property Fund; 24/05/2018 – Goldman, Blackstone Make Peace in Credit-Derivative Standoff; 20/05/2018 – Blackstone-Backed GEMS Plans to Invest in Egypt Schools With EFG; 07/05/2018 – U.S. private-equity firm Blackstone Group will buy commercial real estate manager Gramercy Property Trust; 11/05/2018 – Blackstone under fire over push into UK social housing; 22/03/2018 – Tripp Smith, Co-Founder of Blackstone’s GSO, to Leave Firm

Dean Investment Associates Llc increased its stake in Andersons Inc (ANDE) by 29.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Investment Associates Llc bought 41,010 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.46% . The institutional investor held 178,285 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.86M, up from 137,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Investment Associates Llc who had been investing in Andersons Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $769.36M market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $23.6. About 127,138 shares traded. The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) has declined 21.78% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ANDE News: 23/03/2018 – Andersons Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – ANDERSONS,-ICM COLLABORATE ON NEW BIO-REFINERY; 07/03/2018 – ANDERSONS, ICM FORM ELEMENT LLC JV FOR BIO-REFINERY; 07/05/2018 – ANDERSONS 1Q LOSS/SHR 6C, EST. EPS 7C; 07/05/2018 – ANDERSONS 1Q REV. $635.7M, EST. $815.0M; 07/05/2018 – Andersons 1Q Rev $635.7M; 25/05/2018 – Andersons Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – Andersons: Phase One Start Up Is Expected to Occur in 2Q 2019; 07/03/2018 – ANDERSONS SEES INVESTMENT ADDING TO EARNINGS IN 1 YR OF STARTUP; 06/03/2018 The Andersons, Inc. and ICM Collaborate on New, State-of-the-Art Bio-refinery

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.27, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 19 investors sold ANDE shares while 34 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 24.34 million shares or 1.20% more from 24.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Natl Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp reported 0% stake. Penn Cap Mngmt has 110,399 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Assocs Incorporated Md owns 12,494 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd Com invested in 0% or 941 shares. First Wilshire Secs Management invested 1.16% in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE). Utd Fincl Advisers Ltd Liability Co holds 0% in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) or 7,403 shares. Swiss Comml Bank invested in 0% or 57,450 shares. Corecommodity Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 14,574 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Principal Incorporated owns 0.01% invested in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) for 211,154 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc holds 72 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 123,073 shares or 0% of the stock. Commercial Bank Of America Corp De accumulated 40,419 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, a Alaska-based fund reported 8,963 shares. American Grp Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) for 23,017 shares. 80,002 were accumulated by Legal And General Gp Public Limited Company.

More notable recent The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Is An Attractive Investment To Consider – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “The Andersons, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2019 Results – PRNewswire” published on May 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “New Age Beverages leads consumer gainers; NIO leads the losers – Seeking Alpha” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Worry About The Andersons, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ANDE) CEO Salary Level? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (ESPR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Dean Investment Associates Llc, which manages about $548.42 million and $696.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hershey Co/The (NYSE:HSY) by 3,200 shares to 38,278 shares, valued at $5.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) by 30,570 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 153,630 shares, and cut its stake in Penske Automotive Grp Inc (NYSE:PAG).

More notable recent The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust: Premium Unjustified For Steady Dividend Income – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Taubman sells part of its Starfield Hanam stake to Blackstone – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Blackstone (BX), Apollo (APO) Said to Eye Western Midstream Partners, LP (WES) Stake – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Stock Market Today: Bitcoin Plunges, Small Caps Hold Key Level – Investorplace.com” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Invitation Homes prices secondary offering – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Focused Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $364.20M and $374.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 6,022 shares to 47,225 shares, valued at $3.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kkr & Co Inc by 66,240 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,418 shares, and cut its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).