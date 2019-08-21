As Blackstone Group LP (BX) Stock Value Rose, Shanda Payment Holdings LTD Increased by $1.02 Million Its Stake; As Smith & Nephew Plc (SNN) Stock Value Rose, Wells Fargo & Company Has Decreased Its Position by $3.61 Million

Wells Fargo & Company decreased its stake in Smith & Nephew Plc (SNN) by 18.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wells Fargo & Company sold 90,231 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.20% . The institutional investor held 393,489 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.78M, down from 483,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wells Fargo & Company who had been investing in Smith & Nephew Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $47.12. About 38,872 shares traded. Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) has risen 25.42% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SNN News: 27/04/2018 – Global Minimally lnvasive Surgical Instruments Market Report 2018-2023 Featuring Aesculap, Medtronic, Smith and Nephew and Zimmer Biomet – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/05/2018 – Smith & Nephew 1Q Underlying Revenue Flat; 03/05/2018 – Smith & Nephew Sees 2018 Underlying Rev Up 2%-3%; 03/05/2018 – Smith & Nephew Cuts 2018 View; 04/04/2018 – Smith & Nephew: Namal Nawana to Take Up Role on May 7; 04/04/2018 – Smith & Nephew names Namal Nawana new CEO; 06/03/2018 Smith & Nephew announces full commercial release of JOURNEY™ Il XR Total Knee Arthroplasty; 19/04/2018 – Smith & Nephew Inc. vs ConforMIS, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/19/2018; 29/03/2018 – Delaware Healthcare Adds Smith & Nephew, Exits Vanda Pharma; 19/03/2018 – Smith & Nephew Supports AAFAO Courses with Donation of More Than $3M of Equipment to The Podiatry Institute

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Blackstone Group LP (BX) by 12.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The institutional investor held 261,240 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.14 million, up from 231,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Blackstone Group LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $49.53. About 544,886 shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 18/05/2018 – Kahuna Ventures at Work on $1.5 Billion Worth of Natural Gas Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 07/05/2018 – GRAMERCY PROPERTY TRUST – DEAL HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY GRAMERCY’S BOARD OF TRUSTEES; 02/05/2018 – Blackstone Unit Acknowledges Hovnanian Swaps Backlash; 08/03/2018 – Shell, Blackstone working on $10 bln joint bid for BHP’s U.S. shale assets -Sky News; 09/05/2018 – HFF REAL ESTATE LTD – HFF TEAM REPRESENTED SELLER BLACKSTONE, IN THE TRANSACTION; 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: BLACKSTONE TO BUY GRAMERCY PROPERTY FOR $27.50/SHR; 19/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE BEGINS FIRST-QUARTER MEDIA CONFERENCE CALL; 11/03/2018 – Blackstone-Backed Hedge Fund Arkkan Hires Goldman Sachs’s Abrat; 16/03/2018 – Blackstone’s Crowned Prince (Video); 21/05/2018 – LASALLE HOTEL PROPERTIES – 10 POTENTIAL BUYERS EXECUTED CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENTS, GOT NON-PUBLIC INFORMATION, & ENGAGED IN NEGOTIATIONS

