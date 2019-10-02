As Blackstone Group LP (BX) Stock Value Rose, Capital City Trust Company Lifted Holding; Panagora Asset Management Position in Centerstate Bank (CSFL) Has Trimmed by $2.32 Million

Panagora Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Centerstate Bank Corp (CSFL) by 94.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Panagora Asset Management Inc sold 100,941 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.04% . The institutional investor held 5,893 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $136,000, down from 106,834 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Centerstate Bank Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $23.51. About 533,672 shares traded. CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) has declined 13.73% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.73% the S&P500. Some Historical CSFL News: 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.42; 25/04/2018 – KBRA Comments on CenterState Bank Corporation’s Acquisition of Charter Financial Corporation; 07/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into Charter Financial Corporation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to CenterState Bank Corporation — CHFN; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE SAYS COMBINED FIRM WILL HAVE TOTAL ASSETS $12B; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK CORP REPORTS ACQUISITION OF CHARTER FINANCIAL; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Investment Business Trust Buys Into CenterState Bank; 24/04/2018 – CenterState Bank Corporation Announces Acquisition Of Charter Financial Corporation And Expansion Into Vibrant Atlanta Market; 05/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK-IN CONNECTION WITH ENTERING INTO SECOND AMENDMENT, CO ISSUED TO LENDER AMENDED REVOLVING PROMISSORY NOTE DATED AS OF APRIL 2, 2018; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK REPORTS PURCHASE OF CHARTER FINL & EXPANSION I; 24/04/2018 – CenterState Bank: Merger Unanimously Approved by Boards of Charter, CenterState

Capital City Trust Company increased its stake in Blackstone Group LP (BX) by 77.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital City Trust Company bought 6,869 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The institutional investor held 15,774 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $700,000, up from 8,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital City Trust Company who had been investing in Blackstone Group LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $46.66. About 9.28M shares traded or 26.19% up from the average. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 21/03/2018 – Financial Post: Blackstone, Thomson Reuters weighing Tradeweb IPO, sale; 13/03/2018 – China’s Sovereign Fund Sells Out of Pre-Crisis Blackstone Investment; 30/04/2018 – Blackstone accelerates into US subprime car-loan market; 18/05/2018 – Blackstone sells remaining 5.8% stake in Hilton Worldwide; 13/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE FUND IS SAID TO BUY STAKE IN PROPERTY FIRM ROCKPOINT; 22/03/2018 – FRP Holdings: Blackstone Deal for $358.9 Million; 05/04/2018 – Blackstone bids for Spain’s Hispania for 17.45 euros a share; 30/05/2018 – GridLiance and Tri-County Electric Cooperative Reach Settlement with AEP on Wind Catcher Energy Connection Project; 03/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE ANNOUNCES GENDER PAY GAP REPORT 2017 IN EMAILED STMT; 19/03/2018 – CELANESE – CO, BLACKSTONE’S RHODIA ACETOW BUSINESS HAVE WITHDRAWN NOTIFICATION OF PROPOSED JV FROM EUROPEAN COMMISSION

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.50, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 165 investors sold BX shares while 113 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 203.90 million shares or 29.58% less from 289.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thomas Story And Son Ltd Company has invested 1.62% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Provise Mgmt Group Inc Inc owns 64,831 shares. Bessemer Grp reported 11,700 shares. Duncker Streett Co Incorporated holds 0.1% or 9,869 shares. Account Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 216,030 shares stake. Dakota Wealth invested in 8,056 shares. Fiera Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Vantage Prtn Ltd reported 192,021 shares. Doliver Lp accumulated 9,026 shares. Amer Century holds 0% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) or 5,275 shares. Hallmark Mgmt Incorporated has 0.02% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Leavell Investment Mngmt holds 0.51% or 109,925 shares. Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.09% or 5.28M shares. Mirador Ptnrs Limited Partnership has invested 1.67% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). 1.94M were reported by Legal General Grp Public Limited Company.

Capital City Trust Company, which manages about $242.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 3,500 shares to 4,765 shares, valued at $750,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 1,234 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,500 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG).

More notable recent The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Italian firm preparing bid for Energy Transfer pipeline stake – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “‘Fast Money’ Traders Share Their Thoughts On Shake Shack, Shopify And More – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks – Bed Bath & Beyond Surge in Premarket; BP Falls – Yahoo Finance” on September 30, 2019. More interesting news about The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Midstream News And The Ripple Effect Of The Drone Attack – Seeking Alpha” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Blackstone To Acquire 65% Of Great Wolf Resorts, Announces $2.9B JV With Centerbridge – Benzinga” with publication date: October 02, 2019.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $82,327 activity.

Analysts await CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.51 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.51 per share. CSFL’s profit will be $65.79 million for 11.52 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by CenterState Bank Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Panagora Asset Management Inc, which manages about $37.15 billion and $22.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ptc Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 407,959 shares to 526,260 shares, valued at $23.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) by 59,794 shares in the quarter, for a total of 161,738 shares, and has risen its stake in Semtech Corp (NASDAQ:SMTC).

More notable recent CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Tampa Bay’s biggest stock market gains and losses Sept. 24-28 – Tampa Bay Business Journal” on October 02, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (AIT) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “CenterState acquires Atlanta bank’s mortgage team – Tampa Bay Business Journal” on September 24, 2018. More interesting news about CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – April 1, 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on April 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “CenterState Bank Corporation (CSFL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 13, 2019.