As Blackstone Group LP (BX) Stock Rose, Toscafund Asset Management Llp Has Decreased Its Stake; Greylin Investment Mangement Has Decreased Its Stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) as Share Value Rose

Toscafund Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Blackstone Group Lp (BX) by 25.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toscafund Asset Management Llp sold 35,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.54M, down from 135,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toscafund Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Blackstone Group Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $49.09. About 3.66M shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 13/03/2018 – China offloads stake in Blackstone; 05/04/2018 – MEDIA-GSO Capital, credit arm of Blackstone, raises $7 bln for rescue-lending fund- Bloomberg; 13/03/2018 – CHINA SOV. WEALTH FUND IS SAID TO SELL STAKE IN BLACKSTONE: FT; 14/05/2018 – BLACKSTONE: MPHASIS BLOCK DEAL AIMED TO CREATE MORE LIQUIDITY; 21/05/2018 – Blackstone and Goldman sell data provider for $1.9bn; 14/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE IS SAID TO HOLD TALKS WITH ARYZTA FOR PICARD STAKE; 01/05/2018 – MO Tecnologias Enters Into An Agreement With Blackstone Merchant Services To Offer MCA In The USA; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s confirms lndiabulls Real Estate’s B1 ratings and will withdraw all ratings; 26/03/2018 – US tariffs on China could end up getting delayed, Blackstone CEO says; 26/03/2018 – Blackstone Minerals Access Event Set By Spark Plus for Apr. 3

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 18.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc sold 4,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 20,670 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.97M, down from 25,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $99.69. About 1.64 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Net Profit Down 2.1% as Refining Income Declines; 09/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery continuing to restart units; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66: 1Q Refining Net Income $91 Million; 02/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTS HYDROTREATER; 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66’s JV Borger, Texas gasoline units due back next week; 06/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY TO COMPLETE UNIT RESTARTS NEXT WEEK; 16/04/2018 – Phillips 66 restarting JV Borger refinery gasoline units; 21/04/2018 – DJ Phillips 66, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSX); 17/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY GASOLINE UNITS EXPECTED BACK IN PRODUCTION EARLY NEXT WEEK; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q EPS $1.07

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.37 EPS, down 23.55% or $0.73 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.06 billion for 10.52 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual EPS reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.52% negative EPS growth.

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $435.83M and $445.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 21,767 shares to 368,211 shares, valued at $21.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.59 EPS, down 22.37% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.76 per share. BX’s profit will be $705.12 million for 20.80 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by The Blackstone Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.51% EPS growth.