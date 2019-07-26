As Blackstone Group LP (BX) Stock Rose, Shareholder Neville Rodie & Shaw Has Upped Its Stake; State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company Has Raised Microsoft (MSFT) Stake

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc increased its stake in Blackstone Group Lp (BX) by 30.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc bought 13,615 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 58,485 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.05M, up from 44,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc who had been investing in Blackstone Group Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $49.27. About 4.05 million shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 26.94% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.51% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 04/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE: VEHICLE HAS ANCHOR $20B CONTRIBUTION BY PIF; 06/03/2018 – SOLOTAR SAYS 15% TO 20% OF BX FUNDRAISING IS FROM INDIVIDUALS; 27/04/2018 – Advisors Help Blackstone Target Retail Investors — Barrons.com; 20/03/2018 – ZELL SAYS GRAY IS VERY SMART, WILL DO GREAT JOB AT BLACKSTONE; 27/05/2018 – INVESTA BOAD INTENDS TO RECOMMEND BLACKSTONE PROPOSAL; 30/05/2018 – GRIDLIANCE SAYS CO, TRI-COUNTY ELECTRIC COOPERATIVE ANNOUNCED THAT THEY SIGNED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY; 20/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE, THOMSON REUTERS ARE SAID TO MULL TRADEWEB IPO, SALE; 15/05/2018 – BLACKSTONE: INTL MARKET CENTERS & AMERICASMART TO COMBINE; 04/05/2018 – CIRSA MAY BE CUT BY MOODY’S ON PROPOSED BLACKSTONE PURCHASE; 12/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE REAL ESTATE INCOME TRUST BUYS $1.8B CANYON

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 40.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company bought 3.81 million shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 13.20M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56B, up from 9.39 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $141.49. About 13.55 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT OPEX GUIDANCE IS SLIGHT ABOVE HIGH END OF FORECAST; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 14/05/2018 – Intrexon to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Healthcare Conference; 17/04/2018 – MatrixCare Continues to be a Leader for LTPAC Industry in Interoperability; 30/05/2018 – Mapbox to Bring Al-Powered Vision SDK to Microsoft Azure IoT Platform; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft Sales Top Estimates, Fueled by Business Cloud Demand; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Refiners Propose to Kick Off More than $3 Billion Worth of Projects by End of Year, an Industrial Info News Alert; 29/03/2018 – PRESTARIANG – UNIT AWARDED CONTRACT BY LEMBAGA HASIL DALAM NEGERI MALAYSIA TO PROVIDE MICROSOFT SOFTWARE LICENCES, SERVICES FOR 38.2 MLN RGT; 28/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft retiring Redstone codename later this year for upcoming Windows 10 releases, new codename format

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc, which manages about $1.50 billion and $943.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 3,707 shares to 101,604 shares, valued at $9.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 23,293 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 155,010 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Company (NYSE:MRK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold BX shares while 157 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 289.54 million shares or 5.09% less from 305.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Investment Ltd Liability holds 0.04% or 1.55 million shares in its portfolio. 1,434 are held by Marshall Wace Llp. Williams Jones & Associate Limited invested in 864,531 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 600,000 shares. Edgemoor holds 172,762 shares or 0.8% of its portfolio. Edge Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corp has 8,100 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd holds 0% or 160 shares in its portfolio. 87,542 were reported by Mckinley Mngmt Lc Delaware. Suntrust Banks reported 41,406 shares. Florida-based Augustine Asset Management has invested 0.33% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Private Wealth Prtn Ltd Liability accumulated 149,050 shares or 0.86% of the stock. Artemis Inv Management Limited Liability Partnership invested in 1.07 million shares. Camelot Portfolios Limited Liability Co, Ohio-based fund reported 30,451 shares. Tower Bridge Advsrs reported 0% stake. Royal Bank Of Canada has 10.47M shares for 0.16% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 51,867 were reported by Kempen Cap Mgmt Nv. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems reported 1.06% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Kessler Investment Ltd Liability Company invested in 24,854 shares or 2.93% of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Incorporated holds 0% or 20,417 shares in its portfolio. Walter And Keenan Consulting Mi Adv invested in 3.97% or 76,500 shares. Buckingham Mgmt Inc holds 100,863 shares. The California-based Sarl has invested 2.17% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Herald Investment Limited holds 0.92% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 30,600 shares. Newman Dignan Sheerar Incorporated holds 43,529 shares or 2.06% of its portfolio. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel owns 4.28% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 196,281 shares. Moreover, Wisconsin Capital Management Ltd Llc has 3.13% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 29,768 shares. Janney Limited Liability Co holds 372,219 shares. Dillon & reported 8,735 shares. Cubic Asset Management Lc holds 3.31% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 94,849 shares. Cincinnati Insur holds 1.43M shares or 4.74% of its portfolio.