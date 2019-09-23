As Blackstone Group LP (BX) Stock Rose, Shareholder Capital City Trust Company Upped Its Stake; Winslow Capital Management Upped Netflix (NFLX) Position by $22.86 Million; Market Value Declined

Capital City Trust Company increased its stake in Blackstone Group LP (BX) by 77.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital City Trust Company bought 6,869 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The institutional investor held 15,774 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $700,000, up from 8,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital City Trust Company who had been investing in Blackstone Group LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $53.36. About 2.81M shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 15/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – INTERNATIONAL MARKET CENTERS AND AMERICASMART TO COMBINE TO FORM THE WORLD’S LARGEST OWNER AND OPERATOR OF PREMIER SHOWROOM SPACE; 19/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE IS SAID TO HIRE EX-OBAMA OFFICIAL FOR INSURANCE UNIT; 22/04/2018 – DJ Blackstone Group LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BX); 15/05/2018 – International Market Centers and AmericasMart to Combine to Form the World’s Largest Owner and Operator of Premier Showroom Space; 18/05/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Blackstone Checks Out of Hilton; 19/03/2018 – CELANESE – CO, BLACKSTONE’S RHODIA ACETOW BUSINESS HAVE WITHDRAWN NOTIFICATION OF PROPOSED JV FROM EUROPEAN COMMISSION; 24/05/2018 – Goldman, Blackstone Make Peace in Credit-Derivative Standoff; 14/03/2018 – SCHWARZMAN: CIC’S INVESTMENT IN BX LASTED LONGER THAN EXPECTED; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA-Blackstone agrees to $4.8 bln LaSalle Hotel Deal- Bloomberg; 05/04/2018 – ALZETTE SAYS BID WILL BE SUBJECT TO BECOMING THE OWNER OF 50% PLUS ONE SHARE IN HISPANIA HIS.MC

Winslow Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 5.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Capital Management Llc bought 62,294 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 1.14M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $420.34M, up from 1.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $7.12 during the last trading session, reaching $263.62. About 11.43M shares traded or 53.53% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 18/04/2018 – Time Warner Ill-Equipped to Challenge Netflix, CEO Tells Judge; 17/04/2018 – The Information: EXCLUSIVE: Netflix, one of Amazon Web Services’ biggest customers, is expanding its use of Google Cloud, AWS; 11/05/2018 – Daily Mail: Brooklyn Nine-Nine fans demand Netflix to revive cancelled show and create hashtag after it is axed by FOX; 19/04/2018 – MONDO TV SPA MTV.Ml SAYS JOINS THE PRODUCTION CONSORTIUM OF PIANO NO MORI, A NEW SERIES WHICH WILL BE STREAMED BY NETFLIX WORLDWIDE; 29/03/2018 – Mike George Envisions Qurate Retail as the Netflix of Commerce; 13/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: JPM, QCOM, AVGO, NFLX, SBUX, GM, SPOT & more; 22/03/2018 – 11 Great Titles Expiring From Netflix in April; 30/04/2018 – Jon Markman: Netflix has considered buying theaters, including Mark Cuban’s Landmark, to gain an Oscar edge; 17/05/2018 – Vivendi under pressure to float music ‘jewel’ to offset Italian problems; 17/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $375 FROM $350

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.50, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 165 investors sold BX shares while 113 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 203.90 million shares or 29.58% less from 289.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Maine-based Davis R M has invested 0.01% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Riverpark Advsrs Limited Liability Corp accumulated 3.06% or 160,480 shares. Valley Natl Advisers Incorporated holds 0.29% or 23,348 shares. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 16,564 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. California-based Whittier has invested 0.02% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv holds 0.02% or 150,000 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma holds 0% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) or 625 shares. Ashford Capital Mgmt stated it has 0.06% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Bb&T Securities Ltd Llc has invested 0.03% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Meyer Handelman Comm has 40,500 shares. Mirador Cap Prtn Ltd Partnership invested in 76,234 shares or 1.67% of the stock. Reilly Fin Advsrs Lc invested in 325 shares or 0% of the stock. Brick And Kyle owns 18,850 shares for 0.81% of their portfolio. Alethea Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Rathbone Brothers Pcl owns 0.04% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 27,418 shares.

Capital City Trust Company, which manages about $242.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 1,234 shares to 13,500 shares, valued at $3.96M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 3,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,765 shares, and cut its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $2.00 million activity.

