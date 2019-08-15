As Blackstone Group LP (BX) Stock Rose, Shanda Payment Holdings LTD Has Raised Stake; Towle & Co Decreased Its Big 5 Sporting Goods (BGFV) Holding by $2.82 Million; Market Value Declined

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Blackstone Group LP (BX) by 12.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The institutional investor held 261,240 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.14 million, up from 231,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Blackstone Group LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.78% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $45.85. About 5.38 million shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 30/04/2018 – Blackstone push into subprime car loans; 13/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE – CARD FOUNDER AND CEO DOREEN GRANPEESHEH, CARD MANAGEMENT WILL INVEST ALONGSIDE BLACKSTONE IN TRANSACTION; 19/04/2018 – GRAY: BX PLANS FIRST CLOSE IN INFRASTRUCTURE FUND THIS QUARTER; 21/05/2018 – Data firm IHS Markit to buy lpreo in $1.86 bln deal; 07/05/2018 – Blackstone to Acquire Gramercy in $7.6 Billion Deal (Correct); 23/03/2018 – PURE INDUSTRIAL REAL ESTATE TRUST – ABOUT 99.66% OF UNITS REPRESENTED WERE VOTED IN FAVOUR OF SPECIAL RESOLUTION APPROVING DEAL; 08/03/2018 – Sky News: Shell and Blackstone join forces to fuel $10bn BHP shale bid; 03/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE SAYS GENDER MEAN HOURLY PAY GAP IN 2017 IS 30%; 08/05/2018 – BLACKSTONE PURCHASE OF BERLIN RESIDENTIAL PORTFOLIO; 04/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE: VEHICLE HAS ANCHOR $20B CONTRIBUTION BY PIF

Towle & Co decreased its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp (BGFV) by 42.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towle & Co sold 938,501 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.50% . The institutional investor held 1.28M shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.06M, down from 2.21 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towle & Co who had been investing in Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.03M market cap company. The stock decreased 5.76% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1.8. About 254,688 shares traded. Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ:BGFV) has declined 67.23% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BGFV News: 11/05/2018 – Gsa Capital Partners LLP Exits Position in Big 5 Sporting; 21/04/2018 DJ Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BGFV); 01/05/2018 – Big 5 Sporting Goods Sees 2Q EPS 4c-EPS 12c; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Capital Services Buys 2.7% of Big 5 Sporting; 31/05/2018 – Big 5 Sporting Goods Urged By a Group of Investors to Make Significant Changes to Increase Profitability and Shareholder Value; 01/05/2018 – Big 5 Sporting Goods 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 31/05/2018 – A Group of Investors Urges Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation to Make Significant Changes to Increase Profitability and Shareholder Value; 11/05/2018 – Landscape Capital Buys New 2.4% Position in Big 5 Sporting

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd, which manages about $618.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 12,216 shares to 10,000 shares, valued at $4.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kkr & Co Inc by 198,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.35M shares, and cut its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (NASDAQ:BECN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 38 investors sold BX shares while 157 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 289.54 million shares or 5.09% less from 305.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth reported 0.01% stake. Naples Limited Liability Co holds 22,520 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Corporation, Illinois-based fund reported 50,259 shares. Northeast Invest has invested 0.21% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Swift Run Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.45% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Allsquare Wealth Management Limited Liability stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Maverick Capital Ltd stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Duncker Streett & invested in 10,869 shares or 0.09% of the stock. E&G Advisors Ltd Partnership accumulated 45,102 shares or 0.69% of the stock. Tradewinds Cap Mngmt Limited Company has 200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Aureus Asset Management Ltd Llc owns 595,833 shares for 2.76% of their portfolio. Hilton Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 12,480 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Garrison Bradford And Inc has invested 1.77% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Suvretta Cap Management stated it has 0.02% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Berkshire Asset Limited Liability Company Pa stated it has 32,222 shares.

