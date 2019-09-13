As Blackstone Group LP (BX) Stock Rose, Grand Jean Capital Management Increased Stake by $534,160; Hemenway Trust Company Holding in Xylem (XYL) Has Boosted as Market Valuation Declined

Hemenway Trust Company Llc increased its stake in Xylem Inc (XYL) by 6.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc bought 3,915 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.60% . The institutional investor held 64,302 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.38M, up from 60,387 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Xylem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $78.43. About 48,581 shares traded. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has risen 14.65% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.65% the S&P500. Some Historical XYL News: 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q Net $79M; 03/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 3 / 2018 – Xylem Inc. (Global Financial Shared Services Department) – Finger Lakes Region

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Blackstone Group Lp (BX) by 3.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc bought 12,140 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The institutional investor held 393,347 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.47M, up from 381,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Blackstone Group Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.30B market cap company. The stock increased 2.99% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $53.8. About 1.83M shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 09/05/2018 – Nordic Aviation Is Said to Attract Carlyle, Blackstone (Correct); 21/05/2018 – IHS Markit to Pay Blackstone, Goldman $1.9 Billion for Ipreo; 15/05/2018 – Operations of Blackstone-Backed International Market Centers Include High Point Market; 18/05/2018 – BLACKSTONE SPOKESWOMAN COULD NOT BE REACHED FOR COMMENT; 07/05/2018 – GRAMERCY PROPERTY TRUST – ALL-CASH TRANSACTION VALUED AT $7.6 BLN; 25/04/2018 – Blackstone CCGT term loan upsized; reverse-flexed; 14/03/2018 – SCHWARZMAN: CIC’S INVESTMENT IN BX LASTED LONGER THAN EXPECTED; 13/03/2018 – China’s Sovereign Fund Sells Out of Pre-Crisis Blackstone Investment; 21/05/2018 – Blackstone Wins Battle for LaSalle With Pebblebrook Fighting On; 12/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE REAL ESTATE INCOME TRUST BUYS $1.8B CANYON

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 29 investors sold XYL shares while 175 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 142.29 million shares or 0.54% less from 143.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Commonwealth National Bank Of owns 0% invested in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) for 2,502 shares. 113,837 were reported by Oppenheimer & Co. Assetmark accumulated 781 shares or 0% of the stock. Natl Pension has 0.07% invested in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Deutsche Financial Bank Ag stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Btim owns 3,016 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Company invested 0.44% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Davis R M reported 0.01% stake. Headinvest Lc stated it has 0.06% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Kcm Advisors Ltd Co holds 3,360 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 634 are owned by Mcmillion Mngmt. Gam Ag has 5,786 shares. Campbell Inv Adviser Ltd Liability stated it has 3,295 shares. Da Davidson And holds 0.03% or 17,147 shares. Charter Tru invested 0.08% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL).

Hemenway Trust Company Llc, which manages about $647.56M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ipg Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 1,998 shares to 31,111 shares, valued at $4.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 5,128 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 285,434 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR).

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc, which manages about $351.43M and $246.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Inc. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,300 shares to 108,476 shares, valued at $14.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK) by 69,972 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 94,330 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.50, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 165 investors sold BX shares while 113 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 203.90 million shares or 29.58% less from 289.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Massachusetts Fincl Ma holds 0.18% or 10.20 million shares. Sei Invests Comm has 27,871 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hilton Capital Management Ltd Com holds 12,480 shares. Tower Bridge Advsrs invested in 137,876 shares or 0% of the stock. California Pub Employees Retirement System reported 0.05% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Sadoff Invest Management holds 327,368 shares or 1.2% of its portfolio. Hallmark Capital Inc accumulated 5,125 shares. Bailard Inc has 0.02% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 8,737 shares. Bankshares Of Stockton owns 6,450 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust has 0% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 1 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc invested 0.15% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Fayez Sarofim & owns 0.06% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 259,302 shares. Knoll Cap LP reported 153,000 shares stake. Vantage Llc stated it has 192,021 shares. Toscafund Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership reported 3.17% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).