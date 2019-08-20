As Blackstone Group LP (BX) Stock Rose, Grand Jean Capital Management Has Lifted Its Holding by $773,228; Occidental Pete Com (OXY) Holder Pinebridge Investments LP Has Lowered Its Holding

Pinebridge Investments Lp decreased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp Com (OXY) by 4.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinebridge Investments Lp sold 14,013 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The hedge fund held 296,147 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.61 million, down from 310,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinebridge Investments Lp who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $45.41. About 5.50M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500.

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Blackstone Group Lp (BX) by 6.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc bought 22,742 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The institutional investor held 381,207 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.33M, up from 358,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Blackstone Group Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.44B market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $48.9. About 4.22M shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 18/05/2018 – Kahuna Ventures at Work on $1.5 Billion Worth of Natural Gas Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 19/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE GROUP LP – TOTAL AUM INCREASED $81.4 BLN, OR 22%, TO $449.6 BLN AT QTR-END DRIVEN BY $112.2 BILLION OF INFLOWS; 13/03/2018 – China’s sovereign wealth fund sells stake in Blackstone; 12/04/2018 – AMA to Sell Vehicle Panel Repair Business to Blackstone for A$508M Enterprise Value; 19/03/2018 – DealStreetAsia: Blackstone to buy 80% in Pune mall for $47.5m, Goldman to exit; 13/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE TO BUY CENTER FOR AUTISM, RELATED DISORDERS (CARD); 21/05/2018 – IHS MARKIT TO BUY IPREO FROM BLACKSTONE, GOLDMAN MERCHANT; 21/05/2018 – Blackstone warns on threat to tax break; 04/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE, PIF OF SAUDI ARABIA MOU NON BINDING; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s confirms lndiabulls Real Estate’s B1 ratings and will withdraw all ratings

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.08 in 2018Q4.

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc, which manages about $351.43M and $245.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co. Ne (NYSE:WFC) by 6,915 shares to 85,295 shares, valued at $4.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5.82 million activity. Shearer Bob also bought $753,258 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Monday, August 5. Backus Marcia E. bought 10,000 shares worth $480,900. On Friday, August 16 the insider Dillon Kenneth bought $222,850. 5,000 shares were bought by Vangolen Glenn M., worth $242,650. BURGHER CEDRIC W. bought $203,401 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Thursday, June 13. The insider KLESSE WILLIAM R bought $224,800.

Pinebridge Investments Lp, which manages about $38.23B and $4.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Servisfirst Bancshares Inc Com (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 23,796 shares to 35,144 shares, valued at $1.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Badger Meter Inc Com (NYSE:BMI) by 10,824 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,502 shares, and has risen its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp Com (NYSE:KMB).

