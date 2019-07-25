As Blackstone Group LP (BX) Stock Price Rose, Peapack Gladstone Financial Has Decreased Position; As Citigroup (C) Stock Rose, Overbrook Management Has Lifted Holding by $699,732

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp decreased its stake in Blackstone Group Lp (BX) by 21.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp sold 9,664 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 35,496 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24 million, down from 45,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp who had been investing in Blackstone Group Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $49.72. About 7.02M shares traded or 10.54% up from the average. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 26.94% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.51% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 20/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: REFILE-Apollo, Blackstone are the only remaining bidders for Cirsa; 19/04/2018 – Blackstone Declares 1Q Distribution of 35c Per Common Uni; 21/05/2018 – LASALLE HOTEL PROPERTIES TO BE BOUGHT BY BLACKSTONE FOR; 13/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE GROUP LP – PRIVATE EQUITY FUNDS MANAGED BY BLACKSTONE HAVE AGREED TO ACQUIRE CENTER FOR AUTISM AND RELATED DISORDERS, LLC; 06/04/2018 – MEDIA-Blackstone begins marketing 15 U.S. hotel properties – Bloomberg; 05/04/2018 – Hispania Trades 6% Lower Following Blackstone Bid; 13/03/2018 – China sovereign fund exits Blackstone investment; 29/05/2018 – Blackstone Woos Ultra-Wealthy With Tax-Free Hedge Fund Pitch (Video); 15/05/2018 – Blackstone Group Buys New 1% Position in WideOpenWest; 20/03/2018 – ZELL SAYS GRAY IS VERY SMART, WILL DO GREAT JOB AT BLACKSTONE

Overbrook Management Corp increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 2.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overbrook Management Corp bought 11,286 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 526,772 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.78 million, up from 515,486 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overbrook Management Corp who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $161.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $71.39. About 14.18 million shares traded or 9.18% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 18/04/2018 – Trade war would be ‘end of global recovery,’ says Citigroup economist; 05/03/2018 – U.S. DEMOCRATIC LAWMAKERS ASK KUSHNER COS, WHITE HOUSE FOR DOCUMENTS FOLLOWING REPORTED LOANS FROM CITIBANK, APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT -STATEMENT; 23/05/2018 – CITIGROUP ASKS APOLLO, HELLENIC FOR COOP CLARIFICATIONS: CNA; 13/03/2018 – FANNIE MAE – THE SALE OF REPERFORMING LOANS IS BEING MARKETED IN COLLABORATION WITH CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS, INC; 30/04/2018 – Latin Bond Sales Drop 8% in 2018, Citi Leads; 19/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $98 FROM $85; 19/04/2018 – EBAY INC EBAY.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $50; 26/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC IR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $111 FROM $109; 22/03/2018 – CITIGROUP – WILL APPLY DUE DILIGENCE SCREENING TO POTENTIAL CLIENTS GOING FORWARD; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q-End Loans $673B, Up 7%

More notable recent The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Blackstone (BX) Strategic Partners Closes Eighth Fund at $11.1 Billion – StreetInsider.com” on July 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Blackstone nears sale of $1.1B of Spanish mortgages – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For July 18, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “NCR: The Blackstone Opportunity Updated – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Retail Stocks to Buy That Are Down in 2019 – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 38 investors sold BX shares while 157 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 289.54 million shares or 5.09% less from 305.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock reported 186,643 shares stake. Heritage Wealth Advsr accumulated 0% or 400 shares. Ulysses Mgmt has invested 0.47% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Catalyst Limited Liability Company holds 5,251 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ar Asset Management accumulated 11,000 shares. 43,250 are held by Fosun Ltd. Polar Capital Llp invested 0.09% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Ing Groep Nv accumulated 531,000 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Whittier Trust Com, California-based fund reported 13,751 shares. Lpl Fin has invested 0.03% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Stratos Wealth Prtnrs holds 50,448 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Moreover, Ashford Management Inc has 0.06% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 10,800 shares. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 533 shares. Barnett holds 0.49% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 24,434 shares. Beach Investment Counsel Pa has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp, which manages about $2.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 12,791 shares to 34,449 shares, valued at $3.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 1,801 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,837 shares, and has risen its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL).

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Goldman Sachs Has 5 Quality Value Stocks to Buy for Nervous Investors – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 28, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For July 15, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Citigroup posts `solid” Q2 numbers – Regents Research – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wells Fargo – Time To Be Brave – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,170 were reported by Sonata Cap. Howe And Rusling Inc holds 461 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma accumulated 2,737 shares. Sol Capital Management Company holds 0.79% or 45,818 shares in its portfolio. Mcf Limited Liability holds 25 shares. Front Barnett Assocs Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 1.34% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Moreover, Keybank Natl Association Oh has 0.01% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Polar Cap Ltd Liability Partnership reported 1.38M shares. 117,667 were accumulated by Credit Agricole S A. Hall Laurie J Trustee owns 570 shares. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc reported 0.41% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.51% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 32,877 shares. Mercer Advisers holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 8,641 shares. Ajo LP invested in 1.33% or 4.14M shares. Cambridge reported 0.02% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).