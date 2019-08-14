As Blackstone Group LP (BX) Stock Price Rose, Grand Jean Capital Management Has Boosted Position; Girard Partners LTD Position In Apple Com (AAPL) Was Upped

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Blackstone Group Lp (BX) by 6.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc bought 22,742 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The institutional investor held 381,207 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.33 million, up from 358,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Blackstone Group Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.95B market cap company. The stock increased 2.56% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $47.65. About 5.04 million shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 29/05/2018 – Blackstone Woos Ultra-Wealthy With Tax-Free Hedge Fund Pitch (Video); 30/05/2018 – Blackstone’s Gray sees scope for Italian deals despite political strife; 29/03/2018 – Blackstone Law, APC Has Filed a Lawsuit Against the Los Angeles Dodgers for Allegedly Trying to Corner the Secondary Ticket Market Causing Ticket Prices to Skyrocket; 04/04/2018 – IGNORE: BLACKSTONE,SAUDI ARABIA PIF VEHICLE PREVIOUSLY REPORTED; 20/05/2018 – Blackstone-Backed GEMS Plans to Invest in Egypt Schools With EFG; 22/04/2018 – DJ Blackstone Group LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BX); 19/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE HIRES MICHAEL MCRAITH, FORMER DIRECTOR OF U.S. TREAS; 05/04/2018 – ALZETTE SAYS AGREED TO DRAW UP A VOLUNTARY TAKEOVER BID FOR HISPANIA SA HIS.MC AT 17.45 EUR/SHR; 30/04/2018 – SOLOMON: GOLDMAN AND BLACKSTONE STILL HAVE CLOSE RELATIONSHIP; 23/03/2018 – Blackstone Takes Minority Stake in Kohlberg & Co

Girard Partners Ltd increased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 6.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Girard Partners Ltd bought 8,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 140,572 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.70M, up from 132,372 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Girard Partners Ltd who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $944.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.23% or $8.49 during the last trading session, reaching $208.97. About 47.54M shares traded or 79.30% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 04/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Jobs; China trade talks and Apple; 23/04/2018 – Apple’s deal for Shazam draws ‘in-depth investigation’ from Europe; 17/04/2018 – Highsnobiety: Apple Reportedly Cuts HomePod Production Due to Poor Sales; 10/05/2018 – Apple, Goldman Could Launch New Card Next Year; 07/05/2018 – APPLE – ON APRIL 30, COURT ENTERED ORDER FOR PRELIMINARY APPROVAL OF SETTLEMENT OF IN RE APPLE INC E-BOOK DERIVATIVE LITIGATION CASE NO. 1-14-CV-269543; 19/03/2018 – Apple Said to Have Secret Display Manufacturing Facility in California (Video); 03/05/2018 – Paul Krugman: Apple and the Fruits of Tax Cuts; 01/05/2018 – If I were still an analyst I would downgrade Apple to underperform; 03/04/2018 – Apple Hires Artificial-Intelligence Executive From Rival Google; 29/05/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: AAPL, CM, DIS, QCOM, TSLA, SBUX & more

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “US Stocks Rally As Some Health, Security, Safety Products Removed From China Tariff List – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Monday Option Activity: NOW, AAPL, RNG – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Factors to Consider Ahead of Apple’s (AAPL) Q3 Earnings – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Better Than Feared: Apple Impresses Analysts With iPhone Sales, Return To Hope For China – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Buy Apple (AAPL) Stock Before Earnings on Services & China Growth? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cumberland holds 66,792 shares. Beck Mack & Oliver accumulated 0.28% or 41,277 shares. Hills National Bank And has 40,593 shares for 2.07% of their portfolio. 41,432 were reported by Wealth Architects Limited Co. Foundry Prtn Ltd Co has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cardinal Cap reported 36,193 shares or 1.96% of all its holdings. Roosevelt Inv Group Inc owns 160,684 shares. The North Carolina-based Carroll Financial Assocs Inc has invested 1.86% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Trustmark National Bank Trust Department invested in 0.85% or 44,123 shares. Stoneridge Inv Ptnrs Limited Liability Company has 47,999 shares for 2.68% of their portfolio. Csat Advisory Limited Partnership holds 1.75% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 18,219 shares. Pioneer Fincl Bank N A Or, Oregon-based fund reported 56,158 shares. Moreover, Karp Cap Mgmt has 1.26% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Toronto Dominion Bancorp has 0.96% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bancorporation Of Stockton reported 24,548 shares.

Girard Partners Ltd, which manages about $604.19 million and $536.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Growth Etf (EFG) by 13,288 shares to 53,640 shares, valued at $4.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Linde Plc Shs by 2,095 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,703 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares U.S. Technology Etf (IYW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold BX shares while 157 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 289.54 million shares or 5.09% less from 305.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Grp Inc Llp has 0% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 116,010 shares. Griffin Asset has invested 0.68% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). First Interstate Financial Bank has invested 0.09% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Kcm Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Winslow Evans & Crocker reported 10,952 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Grand Jean Cap Management holds 5.43% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) or 381,207 shares. Narwhal Capital Mngmt invested in 0.81% or 106,805 shares. Envestnet Asset Management holds 0% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 17,808 shares. Moreover, Barclays Public Ltd Liability has 0.12% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). State Bank Of The West invested 0.07% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). North Star invested in 237,522 shares. Moreover, Southport Mgmt Lc has 0% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Guinness Asset reported 8,140 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag reported 7.85M shares. Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 4,677 shares.

More notable recent The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Blackstone declares $0.48 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX), (COLD) – Temperature-Controlled Storage Provider Sees “Favorable” Outlook – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Blackstone (BX) Strategic Partners Closes Eighth Fund at $11.1 Billion – StreetInsider.com” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Blackstone reports Q2 inflows of $45.1B – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Prologis Gobbles Up Chunk Of Industrial Real Estate In $4 Billion Deal – Benzinga” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc, which manages about $351.43 million and $245.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co. Ne (NYSE:WFC) by 6,915 shares to 85,295 shares, valued at $4.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 8,517 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,123 shares, and cut its stake in Shopify Inc..