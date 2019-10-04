As Blackstone Group LP (BX) Stock Price Rose, Camelot Portfolios Has Cut Stake; Vigilant Capital Management Has Lifted Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Holding by $309,250

Camelot Portfolios Llc decreased its stake in Blackstone Group LP (BX) by 65.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camelot Portfolios Llc sold 19,989 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The institutional investor held 10,462 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $465,000, down from 30,451 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camelot Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Group LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $46.96. About 3.46M shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 26/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Blackstone Valley Prep Mayoral Academy Mon, 3/26/2018, 6:30 PM; 04/04/2018 – Blackstone Said to Consider Bid for Soros-Backed Hispania (Video); 19/04/2018 – Blackstone Group’s Assets Advance 22% to Record $450 Billion; 23/05/2018 – PURE INDUSTRIAL REAL ESTATE PROVIDES UPDATE ON ANTICIPATED CLOSING OF ARRANGEMENT WITH BLACKSTONE TO OCCUR TOMORROW; 13/03/2018 – Blackstone to Make Strategic Minority Investment in Rockpoint; 12/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE REAL ESTATE INCOME TRUST BUYS $1.8B CANYON; 18/05/2018 – Blackstone exits Hilton after 11 years; 19/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE HIRES MICHAEL MCRAITH, FORMER DIRECTOR OF THE U.S. TREASURY’S FEDERAL INSURANCE OFFICE, AS MANAGING DIRECTOR IN BLACKSTONE INSURANCE SOLUTIONS; 27/05/2018 – INVESTA OFFICE FUND GETS PROPOSAL FROM BLACKSTONE AT A$5.25/SHR; 05/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE CONFIRMS GSO CAPITAL SOLUTIONS FUND III RAISED $7B

Vigilant Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) by 2.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vigilant Capital Management Llc bought 6,185 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 269,599 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.69M, up from 263,414 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vigilant Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Southwest Airlines Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $52.7. About 1.12M shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 18/04/2018 – Southwest is accelerating tests of its CFM56 engines; 23/04/2018 – Southwest: On Track To Finish Engine Inspections By May 16; 16/05/2018 – LUV: BLADES FOUND WITH `COATING ANOMALIES’ SENT FOR CLOSER LOOK; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines 1Q EPS 79c; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines Sees 2Q RASM Down 1%-3%; 18/04/2018 – Southwest Captain, Former Navy Pilot, Praised for Calm Amid Catastrophe–Update; 23/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines said it canceled about 40 flights for engine inspections following the deadly accident that occurred last week; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CONFIRMS ACCIDENT INVOLVING FLIGHT 1380; 17/04/2018 – WJZ | CBS Baltimore: #BREAKING: Southwest Airlines plane makes emergency landing at Philadelphia airport; 18/04/2018 – Daily Mail US: EXCLUSIVE: Grieving family of Southwest Airlines victim say they have not yet decided whether to sue over tragic

Vigilant Capital Management Llc, which manages about $610.61M and $748.51M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 25,410 shares to 65,776 shares, valued at $7.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Mid (VOE) by 3,849 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,000 shares, and cut its stake in Eog Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 35 investors sold LUV shares while 240 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.93 million shares or 3.06% less from 432.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advisors L P, Texas-based fund reported 5.11 million shares. First Midwest Fincl Bank Tru Division holds 10,386 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Rampart Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 6,513 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Mufg Americas Corporation invested in 471 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Cleararc has 0.11% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 7,354 shares. Nordea Investment Management Ab invested in 0.01% or 54,606 shares. Capstone Advsr Limited Liability Corporation owns 21,923 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Sterneck Limited Liability Company holds 7,910 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Trustmark Fincl Bank Trust Department holds 0.01% or 2,650 shares in its portfolio. Bridgeway Management Incorporated owns 36,400 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Wg Shaheen And Assoc Dba Whitney And Communication reported 1.15% stake. Moors Cabot accumulated 12,647 shares. Hanson Mcclain has invested 0% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma holds 36 shares. Dupont Capital Mgmt stated it has 0.01% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.50, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 165 investors sold BX shares while 113 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 203.90 million shares or 29.58% less from 289.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The California-based Mirador Capital Prtnrs LP has invested 1.67% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). 76,766 were accumulated by Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct. Walter Keenan Financial Consulting Company Mi Adv has 18,000 shares. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca reported 34,893 shares or 0.59% of all its holdings. Fifth Third Comml Bank owns 30,807 shares. Northeast Investment Management invested in 74,094 shares. Mariner Ltd has 59,542 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Sei Invs holds 0% or 27,871 shares. Moreover, Naples Global Advsr Llc has 0.25% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). 85,912 are owned by Pinnacle Assoc. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Bancorporation Of The West reported 0.09% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Oxbow Advisors accumulated 21,335 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Manufacturers Life The invested in 0.04% or 689,022 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership owns 9,358 shares.

Analysts await The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, down 22.37% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.76 per share. BX’s profit will be $690.85 million for 19.90 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by The Blackstone Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.51% EPS growth.