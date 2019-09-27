As Blackstone Group LP (BX) Stock Price Rose, Bourgeon Capital Management Has Decreased Stake by $1.20 Million; Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI) Shareholder Consonance Capital Management LP Upped Its Stake by $3.22 Million as Valuation Rose

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Blackstone Group Lp (BX) by 37.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc sold 27,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The hedge fund held 44,750 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.99 million, down from 72,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Group Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.23% or $2.76 during the last trading session, reaching $49.88. About 8.59M shares traded or 9.14% up from the average. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 21/05/2018 – LASALLE HOTEL PROPERTIES – EXPECTS TO PAY QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.225 PER SHARE OF BENEFICIAL INTEREST FOR QUARTER ENDING JUNE 30; 19/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE 1Q NET INFLOWS $18.2B; 19/03/2018 – CELANESE CORP – ABANDONING ITS MERGER AGREEMENT WITH BLACKSTONE’S RHODIA ACETOW BUSINESS; 22/03/2018 – FRP HOLDINGS TO SELL PORTFOLIO TO BLACKSTONE FOR $358.9M; 04/04/2018 – IGNORE: BLACKSTONE,SAUDI ARABIA PIF VEHICLE PREVIOUSLY REPORTED; 27/05/2018 – Investa Office Fund Gets $2.37 Billion Bid from Blackstone; 26/03/2018 – Blackstone Sells $352 Million London Office to Korean Venture; 14/05/2018 – MEDIA-Blackstone Group raised about $220 mln paring its stake in Indian IT services firm Mphasis – Bloomberg; 27/05/2018 – Blackstone Agrees to Acquire Investa Office Fund at 13% Premium; 24/05/2018 – Sridhar Natarajan: Breaking vacation mode to share this:

Consonance Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (KPTI) by 12.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consonance Capital Management Lp bought 644,343 shares as the company’s stock rose 87.45% . The hedge fund held 5.80 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.76M, up from 5.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consonance Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $609.92 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $9.85. About 916,223 shares traded. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) has declined 48.81% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.81% the S&P500. Some Historical KPTI News: 01/05/2018 – KaryoPharm’s Big News; 10/05/2018 – Karyopharm Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 78c; 15/03/2018 – KARYOPHARM THERAPEUTICS INC – PHASE 2B STORM STUDY EVALUATING SELINEXOR IN PATIENTS WITH PENTA-REFRACTORY MYELOMA REMAINS ON TRACK; 07/05/2018 – Karyopharm Therapeutics: Gross Proceeds From Offering Expected to Be $155 Million; 15/03/2018 KARYOPHARM 4Q OPER EXPENSES $41.0M; 10/04/2018 – Karyopharm’s Selinexor Receives Fast Track Designation from FDA for the Treatment of Patients with Penta-Refractory Multiple; 30/04/2018 – Karyopharm to pursue FDA approval for multiple myeloma drug based on new study results; 30/04/2018 – Karyopharm Therapeutics: Plans to Submit a New Drug Application to the FDA in the 2H of 2018; 24/05/2018 – Karyopharm and Antengene Sign Exclusive License Agreement to Develop and Commercialize Selinexor, Eltanexor, Verdinexor and KPT-9274 in China and Other Regions in Asia; 10/04/2018 – KARYOPHARM THERAPEUTICS INC – EXPECTS TO REPORT TOP-LINE DATA FROM STORM STUDY AT END OF APRIL 2018

Consonance Capital Management Lp, which manages about $513.80 million and $1.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 631,813 shares to 3.63 million shares, valued at $51.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Therapeutics Corp Del (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 454,618 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 770,769 shares, and cut its stake in Uniqure Nv (NASDAQ:QURE).

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $244.47M and $172.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 60,150 shares to 95,113 shares, valued at $5.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.59 EPS, down 22.37% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.76 per share. BX’s profit will be $705.04 million for 21.14 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by The Blackstone Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.51% EPS growth.

