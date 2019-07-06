As Blackstone Group LP (BX) Shares Rose, Walnut Private Equity Partners Boosted by $459,000 Its Holding; As Cyrusone (CONE) Stock Rose, Endeavour Capital Advisors Has Upped Holding by $1.71 Million

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Cyrusone Inc (CONE) by 12.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc bought 32,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.25% with the market. The hedge fund held 289,046 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.16M, up from 256,206 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Cyrusone Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $60.08. About 352,506 shares traded. CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has risen 14.02% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.59% the S&P500. Some Historical CONE News: 27/04/2018 – CYRUSONE – ON APRIL 20 & APRIL 26 CO, CYRUSONE DUTCH, ZTL SELLER REP ENTERED AMENDMENTS TO SALE & PURCHASE AGREEMENT, DATED DEC 21, 2017; 29/03/2018 – CyrusOne Inc. Announces New $3.0 B Unsecured Credit Facility; 21/05/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – PURSUANT TO THE AMENDMENT, PARTIES HAVE AGREED TO EXTEND LONG STOP DATE TO MAY 25, 2018 – SEC FILING; 11/04/2018 – CyrusOne Names Brian Doricko to Strategic Accounts Role; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne Backs FY18 Normalized EPS $3.18-$3.28; 27/04/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – PURSUANT TO AMENDMENTS PARTIES TO AGREEMENT AGREED TO EXTEND LONG STOP DATE TO MAY 18; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – $1.0 BLN INCREASE IN TOTAL SIZE OF FACILITY WITH EXTENDED MATURITY DATES, LOWER BORROWING RATES; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – NEW AGREEMENT CONSISTS OF A $1.7 BLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 09/04/2018 – CyrusOne Donates Data Center Space to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children; 18/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of CyrusOne and Revance Therapeutics

Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc increased its stake in Blackstone Group Lp (BX) by 2.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc bought 13,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 618,500 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.63M, up from 605,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Group Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $47.21. About 3.86 million shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 26.94% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.51% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 14/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE’S PICARD DELIBERATIONS ARE SAID TO BE AT EARLY STAGE; 19/04/2018 – Blackstone 1Q Distributable Earnings $502M; 19/03/2018 – Celanese and Blackstone Joint Venture Called Off Following European Opposition; 19/03/2018 – MEDIA-Blackstone to buy 80 pct in Pune mall for 3.10 bln rupees – Mint; 23/05/2018 – Ipreo sale triggered by inbound interest; 19/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE 1Q NET INFLOWS $18.2B; 13/03/2018 – Blackstone to Make Strategic Minority Investment in Rockpoint; 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: BLACKSTONE TO BUY GRAMERCY PROPERTY FOR $27.50/SHR; 12/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE REIT BUYS CANYON INDUSTRIAL PORTFOLIO FOR $1.8B; 30/04/2018 – SOLOMON: GOLDMAN AND BLACKSTONE STILL HAVE CLOSE RELATIONSHIP

More notable recent The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Retail Stocks to Buy That Are Down in 2019 – Investorplace.com” on July 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Blackstone declares $0.37 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on April 18, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “COPT Completes Data Center Shell Joint Venture – Business Wire” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Friday – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “GSO Capital Partners’ Second Energy Select Opportunities Fund Strategy Closes on $4.5 Billion in LP Commitments – Business Wire” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc, which manages about $144.96 million and $133.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kkr & Co Llc (NYSE:KKR) by 38,235 shares to 400,000 shares, valued at $9.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 38 investors sold BX shares while 157 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 289.54 million shares or 5.09% less from 305.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shamrock Asset Ltd has 0.04% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 10.47M shares. Amer Registered Investment Advisor Incorporated invested 0.19% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Private Wealth Prtn Llc has 0.86% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 149,050 shares. Knoll Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership has invested 4.07% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Moreover, Texas Yale Cap has 0.38% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Kcm Advsr Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.03% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Hartford Financial Management Incorporated has 595 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Artemis Invest Mngmt Llp, United Kingdom-based fund reported 1.07 million shares. Birinyi Associates accumulated 47,775 shares. 735 are owned by Crosspoint Capital Strategies Limited. Hgk Asset Management Inc has 0.17% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Acg Wealth holds 0.12% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) or 25,802 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Liability invested 0.06% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Scotia Capital has 0.03% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 75,798 shares.

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $972.14 million and $569.89 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merchants Bancorp Ind by 33,271 shares to 37,792 shares, valued at $813,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Centerstate Bk Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) by 72,506 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 680,761 shares, and cut its stake in Opus Bk Irvine Calif (NASDAQ:OPB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 28 investors sold CONE shares while 88 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 108.11 million shares or 1.56% less from 109.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs Limited Liability Co owns 4,500 shares. Gideon Capital Inc has 0.11% invested in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Point72 Asset Limited Partnership holds 0.11% or 448,044 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp has 1.57 million shares. Goodwin Daniel L holds 0.8% or 33,300 shares in its portfolio. Prudential has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Vanguard Incorporated holds 15.73 million shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 381,083 are owned by State Of Wisconsin Invest Board. Moreover, State Common Retirement Fund has 0.01% invested in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Profund Advisors Limited Liability Com holds 16,378 shares. Endeavour Advsr Inc invested in 2.66% or 289,046 shares. Stephens Inc Ar reported 0.03% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Consolidated Gp Lc invested in 25,000 shares. Security Cap Research & Mgmt stated it has 972,475 shares or 2.07% of all its holdings. Westfield Capital Co Lp accumulated 0.12% or 298,715 shares.

More notable recent CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What to Buy (and Skip) in July – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CyrusOne starts 8M-share stock offering – Seeking Alpha” published on September 25, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Interpublic Group Announces CFO Transition – Nasdaq” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About CyrusOne Inc (CONE) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “CyrusOne is Selected by Hewlett Packard Enterprise for Off-Premise Delivery of HPE GreenLake Consumption-Based IT Solutions – Business Wire” with publication date: June 18, 2019.