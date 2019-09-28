As Blackstone Group LP (BX) Shares Rose, Suvretta Capital Management Has Increased Its Holding; As Prospect Capital (PSEC) Stock Declined, Lsv Asset Management Boosted Holding

Lsv Asset Management increased its stake in Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) by 2.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lsv Asset Management bought 147,208 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.49% . The institutional investor held 5.85M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.19 million, up from 5.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lsv Asset Management who had been investing in Prospect Capital Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.64. About 1.31M shares traded. Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) has declined 5.02% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PSEC News: 04/04/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP – KRISTIN VAN DASK REPLACES BRIAN OSWALD; 26/04/2018 – Mobile Posse Announces Growth Investment from Prospect Capital; 18/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP – EXPECTS TO USE A PORTION OF NET PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF NOTES TO REPAY DEBT UNDER CO’S CREDIT FACILITY; 03/04/2018 – S&P PLACED PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Announces Pricing of $90.0 Million of 4.95% Convertible Notes due 2022; 15/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL REPORTS OFFERING OF CONV NOTES DUE 2022; 17/04/2018 – BDCs move to boost leverage; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Advisors LLC Exits Position in Atlas Financial; 09/04/2018 – S&P REVISES PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Announces Public Offering of Convertible Notes due 2022

Suvretta Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Blackstone Group LP (BX) by 61.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suvretta Capital Management Llc bought 11,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The hedge fund held 30,600 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.36M, up from 19,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suvretta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Group LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.58% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $50.22. About 10.08 million shares traded or 26.36% up from the average. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 24/05/2018 – Sridhar Natarajan: Breaking vacation mode to share this:; 20/03/2018 – Blackstone, Thomson Reuters Are Said to Weigh Tradeweb IPO, Sale; 06/03/2018 – HARRIS SAYS ‘BIT OF BLACKSTONE ENVY’ FOR LARGER REAL ESTATE BIZ; 08/03/2018 – SHELL IS PLOTTING A $10BN JOINT TAKEOVER BID FOR THE AMERICAN SHALE DIVISION OF BHP – SKY NEWS; 12/03/2018 – Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust Acquires $1.8B Canyon Industrial Portfolio; 04/05/2018 – SPAIN REGULATOR APPROVES BLACKSTONE HISPANIA BID; 19/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE GROUP LP – QTRLY ECONOMIC NET INCOME WAS $792 MILLION ($0.65/UNIT) IN THE QUARTER, ON $1.7 BILLION OF TOTAL SEGMENT REVENUES; 27/05/2018 – INVESTA REPORTS ALL CASH PROPOSAL FROM BLACKSTONE TO BUY IOF; 30/05/2018 – GRIDLIANCE SAYS SETTLEMENT ALSO PRESERVES TCEC’S RIGHT TO SERVE RETAIL ELECTRIC LOAD IN ITS SERVICE AREA; 28/03/2018 – Vivint Solar Takes the ParityPledge™ as Part of Its Commitment to Improving the Pathway for Women in Leadership Positions

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 26 investors sold PSEC shares while 38 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 36.70 million shares or 2.29% more from 35.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Macquarie Grp Inc Incorporated owns 0% invested in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) for 160,841 shares. Dnb Asset Management As accumulated 160,800 shares. Gradient Invests Ltd Liability has 443 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sigma Planning invested 0.04% in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Gsa Capital Prns Llp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). The New York-based Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.03% in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Next has 2,717 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 14,177 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Liability invested in 0.02% or 306,952 shares. Stephens Ar holds 0% in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) or 20,156 shares. Moreover, Cipher Capital LP has 0.01% invested in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Oppenheimer And Inc has invested 0.01% in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Paragon Management Limited owns 44,067 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. 15,549 are held by Cibc Asset Management Incorporated. Point72 Asset LP holds 0% or 5,488 shares.

Lsv Asset Management, which manages about $82.68 billion and $62.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. by 8,200 shares to 657,730 shares, valued at $26.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 978,787 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9.99 million shares, and cut its stake in Big Lots Inc. (NYSE:BIG).

Since June 4, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $9.73 million activity.

Suvretta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $998.31 million and $4.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 231,600 shares to 722,000 shares, valued at $53.96M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 409,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.67M shares, and cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.50, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 165 investors sold BX shares while 113 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 203.90 million shares or 29.58% less from 289.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Optimum owns 0.38% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 26,165 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Gp Limited Liability Co accumulated 50,020 shares. Moreover, Barrett Asset Mgmt Llc has 0.08% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Cutler Cap Mngmt Ltd owns 39,500 shares. Mirador Prtnrs LP has 76,234 shares. Moreover, Northeast has 0.26% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 74,094 shares. Us State Bank De has 0.02% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 135,398 shares. Karp Cap Mngmt Corporation invested 0.24% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Davis R M Inc invested in 9,300 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Beach Counsel Pa owns 0.41% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 80,400 shares. Dupont Management reported 0.11% stake. Fosun Intll Limited has invested 0.14% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Stelac Advisory Service Llc reported 25,331 shares stake. Usca Ria Llc holds 0.39% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 31,249 shares. Eulav Asset Management owns 200,000 shares.