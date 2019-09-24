As Blackstone Group LP (BX) Shares Rose, Shareholder Focused Wealth Management Increased Its Position; Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Valuation Rose While Cypress Capital Group Has Lowered by $372,344 Its Stake

Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Blackstone Group LP (BX) by 22.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought 19,724 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The institutional investor held 108,542 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.82 million, up from 88,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Blackstone Group LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $52.44. About 5.03 million shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 13/03/2018 – China offloads stake in Blackstone; 10/05/2018 – SAVILLS PLC SVS.L – CO SELLS CANNON BRIDGE HOUSE FOR BLACKSTONE FOR £248 MILLION; 07/05/2018 – Gramercy Property Trust Enters into Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Blackstone for $27.50 per Share in a $7.6 billion; 27/05/2018 – Investa Office Fund Gets $2.37 Billion Bid from Blackstone; 30/04/2018 – Blackstone push into subprime car loans; 19/04/2018 – Blackstone earnings drop 20 pct due to equity market slump; 28/03/2018 – CORRECTED-BREAKINGVIEWS-Travelport must hope Elliott inspires others; 30/05/2018 – GRIDLIANCE – UNIT TO HAVE OPTION TO CONSTRUCT, OWN & OPERATE ANY ADDITIONAL INTERCONNECTIONS TO WIND CATCHER ENERGY CONNECTION PROJECT; 13/04/2018 – British fashion house Burberry appoints Gerry Murphy as chairman; 08/05/2018 – Blackstone / GSO Closed-End Funds Declare Monthly Distributions

Cypress Capital Group decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 22.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Group sold 1,526 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 5,183 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.27 million, down from 6,709 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Group who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $211.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.31% or $5.29 during the last trading session, reaching $223.49. About 3.09M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – INCREASED OUTLOOK FOR 2018 NET EARNINGS TO RANGE OF $11.70 TO $11.95/SHARE AND ADJ NET EARNINGS OF $12.40 TO $12.65 PER SHARE; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Management Adds UnitedHealth, Exits Comcast: 13F; 06/03/2018 – The NAPA Insurance Services Center, LLC, DBA NAPA Insurance Center adds United Health Care Veteran Steve Schneider as Western R; 12/04/2018 – Former UnitedHealth Group Executives Join Talkspace – Neil Leibowitz, MD, JD as Chief Medical Officer; Deb Adler as Senior VP,; 05/04/2018 – MOODY’S: COST CONTROL MAIN BENEFIT OF INDUSTRY-SHIFTING VERTICAL INTEGRATION FOR US HEALTH INSURERS; 22/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Inc. CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 16/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Inc expected to post earnings of $2.90 a share – Earnings Preview; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – WITTY WILL STEP DOWN FROM UNITEDHEALTH GROUP BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest, UnitedHealth Launch Blockchain Pilot Program; 02/04/2018 – QUEST – CO, HUMANA, MULTIPLAN, UNITEDHEALTH GROUP’S OPTUM, UNITEDHEALTHCARE LAUNCH BLOCKCHAIN PROGRAM TO IMPROVE DATA QUALITY AMONG OTHERS

Focused Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $364.20M and $374.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 5,624 shares to 21,386 shares, valued at $4.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 6,022 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,225 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III also bought $1.50 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares.

Cypress Capital Group, which manages about $45.36M and $506.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5,147 shares to 96,524 shares, valued at $13.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 5,121 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,131 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan (NYSE:JPM).

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 EPS, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.57 billion for 14.82 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual EPS reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

