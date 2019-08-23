As Blackstone Group LP (BX) Shares Rose, Holder Toscafund Asset Management Llp Cut by $1.23 Million Its Position; Estabrook Capital Management Holding In Exxon Mobil (XOM) Was Lifted

Estabrook Capital Management increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) by 0.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Estabrook Capital Management bought 1,031 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 133,903 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.82B, up from 132,872 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Estabrook Capital Management who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $287.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $67.97. About 5.74M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 06/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Biofuels battle: Senator moves to expand small refiner exemption; 15/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82.5 FROM $70; 06/03/2018 – EXXON’S XTO PRESIDENT SARA ORTWEIN COMMENTS DURING CERAWEEK; 11/04/2018 – EXXON LNG VP EMMA COCHRANE SAYS EXPECTS TO START PRODUCTION AT ITS TERMINAL IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA IN BEGINNING OF MAY; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: EXXON 1Q PRODUCTION REPORTED IN ERROR; 29/03/2018 – EXXON AND QPI WIN ANOTHER BLOCK IN SANTOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 27/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL 1Q EPS $1.09, EST. $1.10; 13/03/2018 – Trump picks CIA Director Mike Pompeo to replace the former Exxon Mobil chief executive; 07/03/2018 – Exxon: Upstream Plans Involve Low-Cost-Of-Supply Investments in U.S. Tight Oil, Deepwater, LNG; 16/04/2018 – Saudi Aramco downstream profit lagged peers in H1 2017 – Bloomberg

Toscafund Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Blackstone Group Lp (BX) by 25.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toscafund Asset Management Llp sold 35,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.54M, down from 135,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toscafund Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Blackstone Group Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $49.08. About 2.49 million shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 23/04/2018 – SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF Forms Golden Cross; 06/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE PARTNER JOAN SOLOTAR SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION; 22/03/2018 – Tripp Smith, Co-Founder of Blackstone’s GSO, to Leave Firm; 12/04/2018 – AMA GROUP LTD AMA.AX – ALL FIGURES IN A$; 28/03/2018 – CORRECTED-BREAKINGVIEWS-Travelport must hope Elliott inspires others; 04/04/2018 – GridLiance Acquires Transmission Assets of the City of Nixa, Missouri; 25/03/2018 – INDIABULLS REAL ESTATE RISES ON REPORT OF BLACKSTONE DEAL; 27/05/2018 – INVESTA BOAD INTENDS TO RECOMMEND BLACKSTONE PROPOSAL; 13/03/2018 – MEDIA-Funds Starwood, Blackstone mull buying NH Hotels stake from HNA – El Confidencial; 07/03/2018 – Blackstone and Techstars Announce Partnership to Support Student Entrepreneurs Globally

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Avenir has 0.03% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 3,190 shares. Wetherby Asset Inc, California-based fund reported 80,396 shares. Greenleaf holds 39,005 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Institute For Wealth Management Limited Liability Corp reported 15,054 shares. Eagle Ridge Invest Mngmt invested in 2.63% or 221,058 shares. Citigroup reported 2.32 million shares stake. Miracle Mile Ltd Liability Corporation holds 14,905 shares. Great Lakes Ltd Liability reported 73,292 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Mogy Joel R Invest Counsel reported 44,485 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 7.65M shares or 1.2% of their US portfolio. 117,800 were reported by Murphy Capital Management. Partnervest Advisory Ltd Com holds 0.64% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 19,157 shares. Old Dominion Mgmt reported 61,075 shares or 1.62% of all its holdings. Glenmede Tru Na holds 2.27 million shares or 0.83% of its portfolio. Rodgers Brothers holds 1.63% or 70,990 shares in its portfolio.

Estabrook Capital Management, which manages about $1.18B and $603.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eog Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 6 shares to 1,393 shares, valued at $132.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,814 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 354,254 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Company Com (NYSE:MMM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold BX shares while 157 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 289.54 million shares or 5.09% less from 305.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carroll Financial holds 0.06% or 18,080 shares. Vantage Invest Partners Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 458,842 shares. 21,300 are held by Caprock Gp. River Road Asset Management Ltd holds 0.01% or 13,666 shares in its portfolio. Suntrust Banks Incorporated holds 0.01% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) or 41,406 shares. Adell Harriman Carpenter Incorporated holds 0% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) or 300,145 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Com The invested in 744,866 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 17,620 are held by Telemus Limited Liability Company. Catalyst Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 5,251 shares. Camelot Portfolios Limited Liability Com has invested 0.44% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Perkins Coie Trust owns 223 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. South Dakota Council stated it has 0.07% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Sfmg Llc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 12,140 shares. Blackrock accumulated 186,643 shares or 0% of the stock. 55,982 were reported by Cetera Advisors Ltd Liability Corp.