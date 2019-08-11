As Blackstone Group LP (BX) Shares Rose, Holder Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc Cut by $1.08 Million Its Holding; Bessemer Group Increased Its Genuine Parts Co (GPC) Position

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc decreased its stake in Blackstone Group LP (BX) by 48.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc sold 30,927 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The institutional investor held 32,572 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.15M, down from 63,499 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc who had been investing in Blackstone Group LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $47.56. About 5.96 million shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 01/05/2018 – MO Tecnologias Enters Into An Agreement With Blackstone Merchant Services To Offer MCA In The USA; 22/03/2018 – Steve Kopack: Breaking: The Weather Channel’s parent company, Weather Group, has been sold to Entertainment Studios; 14/03/2018 – Blackstone Is Said to Hold Talks to Buy Aryzta’s Picard Stake; 13/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE GROUP LP – GRANPEESHEH WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD THE CENTER FOR AUTISM AND RELATED DISORDERS; 24/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into LaSalle Hotel Properties in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Blackstone Real Estate Partners Vlll; 07/05/2018 – GRAMERCY PROPERTY TRUST – ALL-CASH TRANSACTION VALUED AT $7.6 BLN; 21/05/2018 – Blackstone Unit Objects to Gibson Brands Financing; 17/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE IS SAID AMONG FIRMS WEIGHING OFFER FOR LASALLE REIT; 21/05/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST – CO’S OFFER IS “SUBSTANTIALLY SUPERIOR” TO DEAL THAT LASALLE HAS REACHED WITH BLACKSTONE; 04/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE: VEHICLE HAS ANCHOR $20B CONTRIBUTION BY PIF

Bessemer Group Inc increased its stake in Genuine Parts Co (GPC) by 19213.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bessemer Group Inc bought 189,639 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% . The institutional investor held 190,626 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.36 million, up from 987 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bessemer Group Inc who had been investing in Genuine Parts Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $91.43. About 682,432 shares traded. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 0.63% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – TRANSACTION HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BOARDS OF ESSENDANT AND GENUINE PARTS; 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS CO GPC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.72, REV VIEW $18.31 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/05/2018 – Essendant Confirms Receipt Of Two Proposals: An Unsolicited All-Cash Offer From Staples, Inc. And A Contingent Cash Payment From Genuine Parts Company As An Enhancement To The Agreed Upon Merger; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Company Reports Sales And Earnings For The First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 12/04/2018 – Essendant to Merge with Genuine Parts Co. Business; 16/05/2018 – Genuine Parts Company Comments On Definitive Merger Agreement With Essendant Following Staples’ Conditional, Non-Binding Proposal To Acquire Essendant; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts 1Q Adj EPS $1.27; 16/05/2018 – STAPLES: ESND DECLINED TALKS IN APRIL, CITED GENUINE PARTS PACT; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – TRANSACTION COMBINING ESSENDANT AND S.P. RICHARDS IS STRUCTURED AS A REVERSE MORRIS TRUST; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – S.P. RICHARDS PRESIDENT AND CEO RICK TOPPIN WILL BE APPOINTED CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF COMBINED COMPANY

Analysts await The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, down 22.37% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.76 per share. BX’s profit will be $706.85 million for 20.15 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by The Blackstone Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.51% EPS growth.