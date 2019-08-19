As Blackstone Group LP (BX) Share Price Rose, Holder Walnut Private Equity Partners Upped Its Position; Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) Holder Parametric Portfolio Associates Boosted Position

Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc increased its stake in Blackstone Group Lp (BX) by 2.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc bought 13,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The institutional investor held 618,500 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.63M, up from 605,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Group Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.45B market cap company. The stock increased 3.30% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $47.23. About 3.70 million shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 22/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO ORIGINATE AND PURCHASE ADDITIONAL COMMERCIAL MORTGAGE LOANS; 27/05/2018 – Investa Office Fund Says Blackstone Offering A$5.25/Unit Cash; 29/03/2018 – MOODY’S CONFIRMS INDIABULLS REAL ESTATE’S B1 RATINGS AND WILL WITHDRAW ALL RATINGS; 13/03/2018 – China Wealth Fund Sells Out of Blackstone Stake Held Since IPO; 19/04/2018 – Blackstone Declares 1Q Distribution of 35c Per Common Uni; 21/05/2018 – Blackstone to buy LaSalle Hotel for $3.7 bln; 18/05/2018 – HILTON WORLDWIDE – SHARE REPURCHASE APPROVED BY AUDIT COMMITTEE OF HILTON AND WILL COUNT TOWARD, EXISTING SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 21/05/2018 – Blackstone to Buy LaSalle Hotel Properties for $3.7 Billion; 17/05/2018 – GOODMAN PROPERTY TRUST – ANNOUNCE SALE OF VXV OFFICE PORTFOLIO TO CERTAIN BLACKSTONE FUNDS FOR NZ$635 MLN; 17/05/2018 – GOODMAN NZ REPORTS SALE OF VXV OFFICE PORTFOLIO TO BLACKSTONE

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc increased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI) by 12.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc bought 16,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.71% . The institutional investor held 153,517 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.91M, up from 136,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc who had been investing in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $44.62. About 983,764 shares traded. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) has risen 94.39% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.39% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGI News: 09/05/2018 – Sinclair Says Station Divestitures to Raise $1.5 Billion; 24/04/2018 – Standard Media Group LLC: Acquiring 9 Television Stations From Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc; 09/05/2018 – SINCLAIR BROADCAST – FOX AGREED TO PROVIDE CO WITH OPTION TO PURCHASE TELEVISION STATIONS WPWR-TV, KTBC-TV; 04/04/2018 – New York Post: Sinclair producer resigns as backlash mounts over `fake news’ script; 24/04/2018 – Standard Media Group LLC acquires 9 television stations from Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc; 02/05/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast: Impasse Affects All Sony’s Playstation Vue Subscribers Located in Sinclair Markets; 03/04/2018 – Marlene Perez: not new news, but 21st Century Fox Finalizing Deal With Sinclair to Acquire Six TV Stations; 02/04/2018 – Brian Stelter: Scoop: Here’s Sinclair’s first response to the promo controversy. Details coming up on @BrookeBCNN’s show; 18/04/2018 – DOJ IS SAID TO BE DAYS AWAY FROM APPROVING TRIBUNE-SINCLAIR:NYP; 26/03/2018 – Sinclair Pharma in Talks to Secure New Distribution Agreement

More notable recent The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Tallgrass Energy LP: The Blackstone Factor – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Blackstone Hires Limin Wang as a Managing Director in Quantitative Research – Business Wire” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BC Partners confirms investment by Blackstone – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Dropbox, Occidental Petroleum And More – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX), (COLD) – Temperature-Controlled Storage Provider Sees “Favorable” Outlook – Benzinga” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc, which manages about $144.96 million and $133.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kkr & Co Llc (NYSE:KKR) by 38,235 shares to 400,000 shares, valued at $9.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 38 investors sold BX shares while 157 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 289.54 million shares or 5.09% less from 305.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Martin Currie Limited reported 387,615 shares stake. Aureus Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested 2.76% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Institute For Wealth Mgmt stated it has 17,469 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Stephens Ar reported 404,654 shares. Alethea Cap Management Ltd Liability Com invested 0.15% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). First Manhattan reported 26,670 shares. Fiera Corporation stated it has 10,934 shares. Moreover, Shelton Cap Mgmt has 0.2% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Beech Hill Advisors Inc accumulated 0.57% or 26,400 shares. Kcm Inv Advsr Limited Liability Corporation owns 13,073 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt invested in 2.81M shares. Janney Cap Limited, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 5,750 shares. Reilly Finance Advsr Lc holds 325 shares. Moreover, Overbrook Mgmt Corp has 0.05% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 7,220 shares. Invesco Limited reported 369,493 shares stake.

Since July 10, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $21.76 million activity.

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc, which manages about $115.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd/Israel (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 10,284 shares to 31,893 shares, valued at $3.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coresite Realty Corp Reit (NYSE:COR) by 4,131 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 89,484 shares, and cut its stake in Byd Co Ltd Adr (BYDDY).