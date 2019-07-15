As Blackstone Group LP (BX) Market Value Rose, Peapack Gladstone Financial Trimmed by $328,576 Its Holding; As Sk Telecom LTD (SKM) Share Value Declined, Silchester International Investors Llp Increased Position

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp decreased its stake in Blackstone Group Lp (BX) by 21.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp sold 9,664 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 35,496 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24 million, down from 45,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp who had been investing in Blackstone Group Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $45.71. About 1.91M shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 26.94% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.51% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 01/05/2018 – MO Tecnologias Enters Into An Agreement With Blackstone Merchant Services To Offer MCA In The USA; 15/05/2018 – Operations of Blackstone-Backed International Market Centers Include High Point Market; 23/03/2018 – Blackstone Takes Minority Stake in Kohlberg & Co; 04/04/2018 – GridLiance Acquires Transmission Assets of the City of Nixa, Missouri; 07/05/2018 – Blackstone Buys Gramercy Property Trust for $4.42 Billion; 18/05/2018 – Blackstone Checks Out of Hilton Worldwide; 19/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE GROUP LP – QTRLY ECONOMIC NET INCOME WAS $792 MILLION ($0.65/UNIT) IN THE QUARTER, ON $1.7 BILLION OF TOTAL SEGMENT REVENUES; 23/03/2018 – PURE INDUSTRIAL REAL ESTATE TRUST UNITHLDRS OK BLACKSTONE DEAL; 15/05/2018 – International Market Centers and AmericasMart to Combine to Form the World’s Largest Owner and Operator of Premier Showroom Space; 19/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE AND CELANESE ABANDON JV ON EU OPPOSITION

Silchester International Investors Llp increased its stake in Sk Telecom Ltd (SKM) by 1.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silchester International Investors Llp bought 196,115 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12.27M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $300.53M, up from 12.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silchester International Investors Llp who had been investing in Sk Telecom Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $24.4. About 120,498 shares traded. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) has risen 4.65% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SKM News: 04/05/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: 2018 1Q Earnings Results; 22/03/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Results of the AGM of shareholders; 08/05/2018 – SK Telecom Co Ld (GDR): Decision on acquisition of SHK; 25/04/2018 – Open vs. Proprietary 5G Fronthaul Interface: SK Telecom Case – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/05/2018 – SK Telecom, Macquarie to Pay Carlyle $1.2 Billion for ADT Caps; 15/03/2018 – S.Korea’s SK Telecom says considering acquiring Carlyle’s ADT Caps; 22/03/2018 – SK Telecom Co Ld (GDR): Results of the AGM of shareholders; 04/05/2018 – SK Telecom Co Ld (GDR): 2018 1Q Earnings Results; 07/05/2018 – S.Korea’s SK Telecom to buy majority stake in parent of Carlyle-owned ADT Caps; 27/04/2018 – SK Telecom Co. Ltd. Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold BX shares while 157 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 289.54 million shares or 5.09% less from 305.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Inc has 0.01% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0.14% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Acg Wealth invested 0.12% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Hallmark Capital Mngmt holds 0.04% or 11,225 shares in its portfolio. Bancshares Hapoalim Bm stated it has 0.6% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). 36,073 are owned by Glenmede Trust Na. Smithfield Trust holds 2,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Archford Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.06% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Lc stated it has 7,619 shares. Spirit Of America Management Ny stated it has 29,345 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. American National Ins Co Tx reported 53,155 shares stake. Guinness Asset Management Ltd holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 8,140 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc holds 10,952 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Eaton Vance Mgmt invested in 0% or 37,565 shares. Adirondack Tru invested in 1,701 shares.

Analysts await The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, down 33.33% or $0.30 from last year’s $0.9 per share. BX’s profit will be $717.79M for 19.05 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual earnings per share reported by The Blackstone Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.36% EPS growth.

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp, which manages about $2.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 3,223 shares to 65,059 shares, valued at $11.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Ftse Europe Etf (VGK) by 72,407 shares in the quarter, for a total of 572,210 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co New (NYSE:DIS).