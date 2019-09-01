As Blackstone Group LP (BX) Market Value Rose, Holder Shanda Payment Holdings LTD Has Lifted Holding; M D C Hldgs (MDC) Holder Hamlin Capital Management Has Upped Its Holding by $1.27 Million as Share Value Rose

Hamlin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in M D C Hldgs Inc (MDC) by 2.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamlin Capital Management Llc bought 43,836 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.76% . The institutional investor held 1.87M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.32 million, up from 1.83 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamlin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in M D C Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.38B market cap company. The stock increased 3.62% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $38.67. About 931,235 shares traded or 117.51% up from the average. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) has risen 36.43% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MDC News: 03/05/2018 – MDC Holdings 1Q EPS 68c; 04/05/2018 – MDC HOLDINGS INC MDC.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $32; 28/03/2018 – Richmond American Announces Brand-New Community And Floor Plans In Herriman; 16/04/2018 – Grand Opening In Tucson’s Mountain Vail Ranch; 30/04/2018 – M.D.C. Holdings Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 08/05/2018 – MDC Holdings Presenting at Conference May 15; 09/05/2018 – MDC Holdings Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 13/03/2018 – MDC HOLDINGS INC MDC.N : UBS RAISES TO BUY FROM SELL; 03/05/2018 – MDC Holdings 1Q Home Sale Rev $607.7M; 15/05/2018 – Polar Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in MDC Holdings

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Blackstone Group LP (BX) by 12.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The institutional investor held 261,240 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.14 million, up from 231,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Blackstone Group LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $49.76. About 2.24M shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 12/03/2018 – Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust Acquires $1.8 Billion Canyon Industrial Portfolio; 01/04/2018 – Tech Jollof: Exclusive: Thomson Reuters in deal for Blackstone to buy major stake in F&R unit: sources LONDON/NEW YORK (Reut; 14/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE’S PICARD DELIBERATIONS ARE SAID TO BE AT EARLY STAGE; 18/03/2018 – Blackstone Grants New Rewards to CEO Schwarzman; 19/04/2018 – Blackstone tops estimates, AUM hits record $450bn; 27/05/2018 – INVESTA OFFICE FUND GETS OFFER FROM BLACKSTONE AT A$5.25/UNIT; 12/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE REAL ESTATE INCOME TRUST BUYS $1.8B CANYON; 21/05/2018 – IHS Markit to Acquire Ipreo from Blackstone and Goldman Sachs Merchant Banking; 07/05/2018 – GRAMERCY PROPERTY TRUST – DEAL HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY GRAMERCY’S BOARD OF TRUSTEES; 23/03/2018 – Kohlberg Announces Strategic Investment by Blackstone

Hamlin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.70B and $2.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 46,870 shares to 942,009 shares, valued at $60.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bce Inc (NYSE:BCE) by 109,478 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.14 million shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.94, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold MDC shares while 38 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 44.86 million shares or 11.75% less from 50.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Optimum Investment Advsrs invested in 0.03% or 2,740 shares. Prudential Financial owns 100,237 shares. 12,358 were accumulated by New England Research And Mgmt Inc. Bridgeway owns 0.1% invested in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) for 269,204 shares. Voya Inv Management Limited Liability Company invested in 50,593 shares or 0% of the stock. Captrust Fincl Advsr holds 0% or 702 shares in its portfolio. Federated Invsts Pa, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 119,548 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 18,300 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 559,735 shares or 0% of the stock. 863 are held by Metropolitan Life Insur Ny. Hsbc Holding Public Ltd Liability has 20,495 shares. Marathon Management holds 0.8% or 61,378 shares. Lesa Sroufe And reported 148,935 shares. Advisory Serv Net Ltd invested in 172 shares. Zweig holds 24,563 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold BX shares while 157 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 289.54 million shares or 5.09% less from 305.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Silvercrest Asset Grp Inc Ltd has 0.02% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 48,265 shares. Northeast Inv Mgmt holds 0.21% or 71,435 shares in its portfolio. Missouri-based Sterneck Cap Mngmt Limited Co has invested 0.2% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Moreover, Hodges Mgmt Inc has 0.11% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 30,738 shares. Chemical Bankshares owns 25,020 shares. Cacti Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 3.68% or 1.31 million shares. Naples Limited Liability reported 22,520 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Capital Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.23% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) or 105,621 shares. Cetera Limited Co holds 55,982 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. 239,197 were accumulated by Cambridge Inv Incorporated. Hgk Asset Mgmt reported 16,455 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Colony Group Lc holds 0.06% or 40,180 shares in its portfolio. Suvretta Mgmt Lc reported 19,000 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Acg Wealth stated it has 25,802 shares.

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd, which manages about $618.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) by 10,000 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $2.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 12,216 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,000 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AMZN).

