As Blackstone Group LP (BX) Market Valuation Rose, Walnut Private Equity Partners Upped by $459,000 Its Stake; Hussman Strategic Advisors Cut Its Position in Seagate Technology Plc (STX) by $1.88 Million as Stock Price Declined

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Seagate Technology Plc (STX) by 60.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The institutional investor held 26,400 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26 million, down from 66,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc who had been investing in Seagate Technology Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $46.67. About 2.02 million shares traded. Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) has declined 14.24% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.24% the S&P500. Some Historical STX News: 08/04/2018 – Seagate Showcases Latest Products, Partnerships and Unveils New Online Community to Industry-Leading Media & Entertainment Organizations at NAB 2018; 16/04/2018 – Docutech’s Solex eVault Receives Fannie Mae Approval, MERS® eRegistry Certification; 18/04/2018 – Luxury Lifestyle Awards Praises Rixos Seagate Sharm Resort for Excellence in Service; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q EPS $1.31; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 31/05/2018 – Nexenta, Supermicro, and Seagate to Host Customer Conference in NYC; 23/03/2018 – ACE Data Group Unveils New Technology for Hardware Encrypted SSDs Based on Seagate Technology’s SandForce Controllers; 23/03/2018 – ACE Data Group Unveils New Technology for Hardware Encrypted SSDs Based on Seagate Technology’s SandForce Controllers; 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE HDD CAYMAN AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs. Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog

Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc increased its stake in Blackstone Group Lp (BX) by 2.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc bought 13,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The institutional investor held 618,500 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.63 million, up from 605,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Group Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $48. About 3.69 million shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 30/05/2018 – SOLUS ALTERNATIVE ASSET MANAGEMENT – GSO HAS ALSO AGREED NOT TO SUPPORT ANY FUTURE FAILURE TO PAY EVENTS AFFECTING HOVNANIAN; 28/03/2018 – CNBC Exclusive: CNBC Media Alert: Blackstone President and COO Jon Gray on CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street” Tomorrow Thursday, March 29 at 10AM ET; 21/05/2018 – IHS Markit to Acquire lpreo from Blackstone and Goldman Sachs Merchant Banking; 30/04/2018 – Blackstone accelerates into subprime car-loan market as rivals hit reverse; 17/04/2018 – Blackstone plans to spend $4.6bn on Japan acquisitions; 19/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE GROUP LP – QTRLY NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT $0.53; 23/03/2018 – Kohlberg Announces Strategic Investment by Blackstone; 19/03/2018 – Celanese Is Abandoning Merger Agreement With Blackstone’s Rhodia Acetow Business; 09/03/2018 – Blackstone Backs Closing Hovnanian CDS ‘Loophole’, Says Goodman (Video); 09/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE IS BUILDING RISK ANALYTICS AS PART OF INSURANCE PUSH

Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc, which manages about $144.96 million and $133.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kkr & Co Llc (NYSE:KKR) by 38,235 shares to 400,000 shares, valued at $9.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.11B and $409.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 10,000 shares to 61,300 shares, valued at $3.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) by 9,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,333 shares, and has risen its stake in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA).

