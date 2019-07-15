As Blackstone Group LP (BX) Market Valuation Rose, Walnut Private Equity Partners Has Increased Stake; As Visa Ci A (V) Stock Rose, Grand Jean Capital Management Lowered Position by $3.45 Million

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Visa Inc Ci A (V) by 17.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc sold 22,138 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 101,382 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.84M, down from 123,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc Ci A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $406.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $180.21. About 965,206 shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 06/04/2018 – SERGEI SKRIPAL’S NIECE VIKTORIA DENIED VISA TO COME TO BRITAIN – BBC SAYS; 28/05/2018 – Russian Oligarch, After Visa Troubles in Britain, Surfaces in Israel; 18/04/2018 – Op-Ed Contributor: Fixing the `Involuntary Housewife Visa’; 25/04/2018 – VISA 2Q CROSS-BORDER VOLUMES +11%; 19/03/2018 – Sen. Grassley: Grassley: Big Money Interests Again Block Reforms for Corrupt EB-5 Visa Program; 18/04/2018 – VISA NAMES MIKE MILOTICH AS HEAD OF INVESTOR RELATIONS; 21/05/2018 – Crypto Company Launches App Aimed to Replace Visa Mastercard Payments; 24/04/2018 – Visa Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers

Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc increased its stake in Blackstone Group Lp (BX) by 2.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc bought 13,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 618,500 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.63 million, up from 605,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Group Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $46.08. About 555,524 shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 26.94% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.51% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 19/04/2018 – Blackstone 1Q Economic EPS 65c; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE LURES RETAIL CLIENTS WITH HELP OF ADVISER BOOT CAMP; 15/03/2018 – Rhode Island Gov: Traffic Advisory: RIDOT Closing Blackstone Street at I-95 Overpass in Providence; 13/04/2018 – Blackstone To Acquire Center For Autism And Related Disorders (CARD); 23/04/2018 – Blackstone Asks Spain’s Market Regulator to Approve Bid for Hispania; 19/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE GROUP LP – QTRLY ECONOMIC NET INCOME WAS $792 MILLION ($0.65/UNIT) IN THE QUARTER, ON $1.7 BILLION OF TOTAL SEGMENT REVENUES; 19/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE GROUP LP – QTRLY NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT $0.53; 28/03/2018 – CNBC Exclusive: CNBC Media Alert: Blackstone President and COO Jon Gray on CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street” Tomorrow Thursday, March 29 at 10AM ET; 11/03/2018 – Blackstone-Backed Hedge Fund Arkkan Hires Goldman Sachs’s Abrat; 19/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE GROUP LP – TOTAL AUM INCREASED $81.4 BLN, OR 22%, TO $449.6 BLN AT QTR-END DRIVEN BY $112.2 BILLION OF INFLOWS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc, which manages about $351.43 million and $245.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK) by 80,682 shares to 164,302 shares, valued at $8.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Inc. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 102,690 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,776 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $11.34 million activity.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. V’s profit will be $3.00B for 33.87 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.53% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 38 investors sold BX shares while 157 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions and 143 raised stakes. 289.54 million shares or 5.09% less from 305.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.