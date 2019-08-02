As Blackstone Group LP (BX) Market Valuation Rose, Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc Has Lowered by $1.08 Million Its Position; Lenox Wealth Management Has Raised Its Position in Sun Communities (SUI) as Stock Rose

Lenox Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Sun Communities Inc (SUI) by 275.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lenox Wealth Management Inc bought 2,591 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.30% . The institutional investor held 3,533 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $421,000, up from 942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Sun Communities Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $135.03. About 165,162 shares traded. Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) has risen 38.23% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SUI News: 23/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.56 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90; 06/03/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES DECLARES 1Q DIVIDEND 71C/SHR VS 67C, EST. 71C; 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES FILES AMENDED AT MARKET OFFERING SALES PACT; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities 1Q Rev $257.9M; 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES FILES AMENDED ATM OFFERING FOR UP TO $400M SHRS; 23/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC – TOTAL PORTFOLIO OCCUPANCY WAS 95.8 PCT AT MARCH 31, 2018 VS 95.9 PCT AT MARCH 31, 2017; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities Sees 2Q EPS 24c-EPS 28c; 06/03/2018 REG-Sun Communities, Inc. Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividends; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities Sees 2Q Core FFO Per Shr to Be in the Range of $1.03 to $1.06

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc decreased its stake in Blackstone Group LP (BX) by 48.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc sold 30,927 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The institutional investor held 32,572 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.15 million, down from 63,499 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc who had been investing in Blackstone Group LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $45.84. About 5.49 million shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 29/03/2018 – Blackstone Law, APC Has Filed a Lawsuit Against the Los Angeles Dodgers for Allegedly Trying to Corner the Secondary Ticket; 23/03/2018 – PURE INDUSTRIAL REAL ESTATE TRUST – ABOUT 99.66% OF UNITS REPRESENTED WERE VOTED IN FAVOUR OF SPECIAL RESOLUTION APPROVING DEAL; 24/05/2018 – PURE INDUSTRIAL REPORTS BLACKSTONE-IVANHOE PLAN CLOSING; 03/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE SAYS GENDER MEAN HOURLY PAY GAP IN 2017 IS 30%; 13/03/2018 – MEDIA-Funds Starwood, Blackstone mull buying NH Hotels stake from HNA – El Confidencial; 30/04/2018 – Blackstone push into subprime car loans; 08/03/2018 – SHELL AND BLACKSTONE ARE WORKING TOGETHER ON JOINT BID FOR BHP’S ONSHORE US SHALE ASSETS- SKY NEWS; 07/05/2018 – Blackstone Doubles Down on Industrial Real Estate (Video); 07/05/2018 – BLACKSTONE: PRICE REPRESENTS A 15% PREMIUM ON GPT’S MAY 4 CLOSE; 12/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE REAL ESTATE INCOME TRUST BUYS $1.8B CANYON PORTFOLIO

Lenox Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $693.17 million and $320.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 132,877 shares to 194 shares, valued at $6,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hat A 100Th by 100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 600 shares, and cut its stake in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 28 investors sold SUI shares while 107 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 77.06 million shares or 0.75% less from 77.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup Inc reported 0.01% in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Advisors Asset Mngmt has 0.06% invested in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) for 27,491 shares. Nomura Asset Management Communication, a Japan-based fund reported 56,757 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 106,989 shares. 266,600 are held by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. Amer Century Inc accumulated 0.07% or 547,545 shares. Principal Fin Gru accumulated 2.98M shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Company stated it has 19,558 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). World Asset Mngmt Incorporated owns 0.02% invested in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) for 3,143 shares. Gotham Asset Management accumulated 0% or 2,840 shares. Prudential Financial Inc has 0.01% invested in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Cls Invests Limited has invested 0% in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). The Pennsylvania-based Brinker Capital has invested 0.06% in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Waratah Capital Advsrs holds 4.4% or 351,458 shares in its portfolio.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $30.31 million activity.

Analysts await The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.59 EPS, down 22.37% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.76 per share. BX’s profit will be $706.85 million for 19.42 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by The Blackstone Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.51% EPS growth.

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc, which manages about $1.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IHI) by 3,245 shares to 16,972 shares, valued at $3.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 3,615 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,856 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).