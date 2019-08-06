As Blackstone Group LP (BX) Market Valuation Rose, Raymond James & Associates Lifted by $42.42 Million Its Holding; Stralem & Co Holds Position in Kinder Morgan Del Com (KMI)

Stralem & Co Inc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del Com (KMI) by 12.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stralem & Co Inc bought 31,980 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 291,830 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.84M, up from 259,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stralem & Co Inc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $19.96. About 10.46M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 08/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada Limited Conference Call Advisory; 29/05/2018 – Globalnews.ca: #BREAKING: Federal government to spend $4.5B on Kinder Morgan Trans Mountain pipeline projec; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: Dividend Increase Is Consistent With Plan Announced During Summer 2017; 15/04/2018 – Canada’s Trudeau ready to offer aid to ensure pipeline is built; 26/04/2018 – British Columbia Move Comes as Doubt Hovers Over Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain Project; 17/05/2018 – British Columbia delegation pushes for stalled oil pipeline in Alberta; 16/05/2018 – Report on Business: #Breaking: Kinder Morgan losses on Trans Mountain due to B.C. obstruction will be covered: Morneau…; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: 2018 Budget Is Set to Achieve DCF of Approximately $2.05 Per Common Share; 29/05/2018 – Globalnews.ca: #BREAKING: The federal Liberal government plans to spend $4.5 billion to buy the Trans Mountain pipeline and; 04/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS MIDCONTINENT EXPRESS PIPELINE’S BA2 RATING; OUTLOOK NEGATIVE

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Blackstone Group LP (BX) by 8318.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James & Associates bought 1.25 million shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The institutional investor held 1.26 million shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.16M, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James & Associates who had been investing in Blackstone Group LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.74% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $45.75. About 4.58 million shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 15/05/2018 – Blackstone Group Buys New 1% Position in WideOpenWest; 01/05/2018 – Blackstone is expanding its investment in subprime car loans; 07/05/2018 – The $7.6 billion all-cash deal will add to Blackstone’s real estate business; 26/03/2018 – Blackstone Sells $352 Million London Office to Korean Venture; 21/05/2018 – LASALLE HOTEL PROPERTIES TO BE BOUGHT BY BLACKSTONE FOR; 29/05/2018 – Australian real estate: Blackstone buys in; 16/03/2018 – SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF Goes Above 200-D-MA; 12/04/2018 – AMA GROUP LTD – BLACKSTONE AGREES TO ACQUIRE VEHICLE PANEL REPAIR BUSINESS; 05/03/2018 Blackstone Is Said to Be Selling NYC Skyscraper for $640 Million; 07/05/2018 – GRAMERCY PROPERTY TO BE ACQUIRED BY BLACKSTONE FOR $27.50/SHR

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Artemis Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.06% or 252,000 shares. Basswood Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 126,163 shares. C V Starr & accumulated 6.03% or 92,631 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth invested in 131,513 shares. Coastline Tru Company stated it has 26,911 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 372,886 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Royal London Asset Ltd invested in 0% or 1.27 million shares. Terril Brothers reported 14,625 shares. Petrus Lta, a Texas-based fund reported 1.18M shares. Smithbridge Asset Management De accumulated 49,533 shares. Ls Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.08% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Cushing Asset Mgmt Lp, a Texas-based fund reported 10.36M shares. Moreover, Private Advisor Grp Inc Lc has 0.08% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). The New York-based Spirit Of America Mngmt Ny has invested 3.03% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Smith Chas P & Associate Pa Cpas reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Stralem & Co Inc, which manages about $2.29B and $218.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (NYSE:UNH) by 3,290 shares to 26,725 shares, valued at $6.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp Com (NYSE:ORCL) by 19,685 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 133,030 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl A.

More notable recent Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Is Schlumberger’s Dividend Safe? Numbers Not Currently Adding Up – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “This Energy Stock Is on Track for Explosive Growth – The Motley Fool” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do These 3 Checks Before Buying Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Kinder Morgan Is So Bullish on Its Future – The Motley Fool” published on July 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Kinder Morgan, Inc.’s (NYSE:KMI) CEO Pay Fair? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

More notable recent The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BC Partners confirms investment by Blackstone – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Blackstone Group (BX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Blackstone declares $0.48 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Prologis Gobbles Up Chunk Of Industrial Real Estate In $4 Billion Deal – Benzinga” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “NCR: The Blackstone Opportunity Updated – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Raymond James & Associates, which manages about $75.99B and $65.85 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allegion Pub Ltd Co (NYSE:ALLE) by 4,210 shares to 28,473 shares, valued at $2.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 14,862 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,896 shares, and cut its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (NASDAQ:IDXX).