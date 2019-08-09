As Blackstone Group L.P. (BX) Stock Rose, Holder Glacier Peak Capital Trimmed Holding by $2.14 Million; Marathon Pete (MPC) Stake Maintained by Loews Corp

Glacier Peak Capital Llc decreased its stake in Blackstone Group L.P. (BX) by 63.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glacier Peak Capital Llc sold 63,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The hedge fund held 36,341 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.27M, down from 99,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glacier Peak Capital Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Group L.P. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.83B market cap company. The stock increased 3.72% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $48.23. About 8.08 million shares traded or 18.37% up from the average. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 04/04/2018 – GridLiance Acquires Transmission Assets of the City of Nixa, Missouri; 13/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE – CARD FOUNDER AND CEO DOREEN GRANPEESHEH, CARD MANAGEMENT WILL INVEST ALONGSIDE BLACKSTONE IN TRANSACTION; 15/05/2018 – Operations of Blackstone-Backed International Market Centers Include High Point Market; 14/03/2018 – Blackstone CEO Schwarzman Talks U.S. and China Relations (Video); 30/05/2018 – Blackstone Stands Down on Hovnanian Swaps Wager; 17/04/2018 – Blackstone to play greater NCR role; 07/05/2018 – Blackstone to buy Gramercy Property in $7.6 billion deal; 19/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE 1Q ECONOMIC EPS 65C, EST. 45C; 22/03/2018 – FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ-FRPH) Announces Contract to Sell its Industrial Warehouse Portfolio to Blackstone for $358.9 Million; 14/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE’S PICARD DELIBERATIONS ARE SAID TO BE AT EARLY STAGE

Loews Corp increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 14.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loews Corp bought 42,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 325,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.45M, up from 283,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loews Corp who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.97B market cap company. The stock increased 2.89% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $49.52. About 7.57M shares traded or 9.09% up from the average. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 14/03/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Southern & Most Subs Rtgs, Otlk Neg; MPC Upgraded; 18/04/2018 – Fluor Awarded Contract for Marathon Petroleum’s STAR Program at Galveston Bay Refinery; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to Buy Andeavor in Biggest Oil Refining Deal; 12/03/2018 – MARATHON GALVESTON BAY TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTED HYDROCRACKER ON SATURDAY; 24/05/2018 – SOUTH AFRICAN RESERVE BANK COMMENTS IN MPC STATEMENT; 10/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Corp. earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award; 29/04/2018 – Marathon Purchase of Andeavor to Be Announced Monday; 24/05/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S RAND ZAR=D3 STEADY AT 12.41 AGAINST DOLLAR AFTER CENTRAL BANK GOVERNOR BEGINS READING MPC STATEMENT; 08/05/2018 – MARATHON GALVESTON BAY TEXAS REFINERY OUT OF PRODUCTION DUE TO POWER OUTAGES; 07/05/2018 – Andeavor Announces Strategic Combination With Marathon Petroleum Corp

Analysts await The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, down 22.37% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.76 per share. BX’s profit will be $744.19M for 20.44 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by The Blackstone Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.51% EPS growth.

