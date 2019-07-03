As Blackstone Group (BX) Shares Rose, Ulysses Management Has Increased Stake by $1.26 Million; Van Eck Associates Has Decreased Its Stake in Grifols Sa (GRFS) by $565,520 as Stock Price Declined

Ulysses Management Llc increased its stake in Blackstone Group (BX) by 32.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ulysses Management Llc bought 37,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.20% with the market. The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.25M, up from 113,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ulysses Management Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $47.48. About 5.37M shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 26.94% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.51% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 24/05/2018 – THOMSON REUTERS – CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO USE $9 BLN-$10 BLN OF ESTIMATED $17 BLN OF GROSS PROCEEDS OF BLACKSTONE DEAL TO RETURN CAPITAL TO SHAREHOLDERS; 21/05/2018 – Blackstone to Buy LaSalle Hotel Properties for $3.7 Billion; 23/03/2018 – KOHLBERG REPORTS STRATEGIC INVESTMENT BY BLACKSTONE; 11/05/2018 – Blackstone stirs social housing row; 24/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into LaSalle Hotel Properties in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Blackstone Real Estate Partners Vlll; 23/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE BUYS MINORITY EQUITY INTEREST IN KOHLBERG; NO TERMS; 19/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE REPORTS 30C PER UNIT SPECIAL DISTRIBUTION; 21/05/2018 – Blackstone Could Pay Termiation Fee of $336 Million to LaSalle; 19/03/2018 – CELANESE – CO, BLACKSTONE’S RHODIA ACETOW BUSINESS HAVE WITHDRAWN NOTIFICATION OF PROPOSED JV FROM EUROPEAN COMMISSION; 19/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE GROUP LP – DISTRIBUTABLE EARNINGS (“DE”) WAS $502 MILLION ($0.41/UNIT) IN THE QUARTER

Van Eck Associates Corp decreased its stake in Grifols Sa (GRFS) by 4.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Eck Associates Corp sold 28,276 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.00% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 558,625 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.23M, down from 586,901 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Eck Associates Corp who had been investing in Grifols Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $21.4. About 425,534 shares traded. Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) has declined 21.83% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GRFS News: 13/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for B Communications, Student Transportation, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Grifols; 20/03/2018 – GRIFOLS GRLS.MC SAYS REACHES DEAL WITH ATON GMBH TO BUY 100 PCT OF HAEMA AG FOR 220 MLN EUROS ON A DEBT FREE BASIS; 22/03/2018 – GRIFOLS GRLS.MC SAYS CONCLUDES EXPERIMENTAL PHASE OF AMBAR, A CLINICAL TRIAL ON ALZHEIMER’S DISEASE; 05/03/2018 – GRIFOLS,HENRY SCHEIN IN PACT FOR NORMAL SALINE SOLUTION IN US; 14/05/2018 – GRIFOLS HAS BEGUN COMMERCIALIZING ANTISERA REAGENTS IN U.S; 05/03/2018 – GRIFOLS – IN 2018, GRIFOLS WILL CONTINUE EXPANSION OF ITS CAPACITY IN ITS INDUSTRIAL COMPLEX IN BARCELONA; 18/05/2018 – GRIFOLS GRLS.MC : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 27 EUROS FROM 25.5 EUROS; 24/04/2018 – Patent Trial and Appeal Board Denies Hologic Challenge to Enzo Biochem Patent lnvolved in Delaware Infringement Case; 18/05/2018 – GRIFOLS GRFS.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26.30 FROM $25; 05/03/2018 Grifols Announces New Agreement with Henry Schein to Distribute Normal Saline Solution in the U.S

Van Eck Associates Corp, which manages about $30.53 billion and $20.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs Bdc Inc by 15,826 shares to 288,023 shares, valued at $5.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 12,635 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,627 shares, and has risen its stake in Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE:PM).

Analysts await Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.31 earnings per share, down 8.82% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.34 per share. GRFS’s profit will be $265.25 million for 17.26 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by Grifols, S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.00% EPS growth.

