As Blackstone Group (BX) Share Value Rose, Ulysses Management Has Increased Holding by $1.26 Million; Spc Financial Stake in At&T (T) Decreased by $404,116 as Stock Price Rose

Ulysses Management Llc increased its stake in Blackstone Group (BX) by 32.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ulysses Management Llc bought 37,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.25 million, up from 113,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ulysses Management Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.62B market cap company. The stock increased 2.38% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $45.59. About 3.45 million shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 21/03/2018 – MEDIA-lndiabulls to sell 50 pct stake in Mumbai office assets to Blackstone – Mint; 19/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE HIRES MICHAEL MCRAITH AS MANAGING DIRECTOR; 19/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE GROUP LP QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1.77 BLN VS $1.94 BLN REPORTED LAST YR; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s confirms lndiabulls Real Estate’s B1 ratings and will withdraw all ratings; 07/03/2018 – Blackstone and Techstars Announce Partnership to Support Student Entrepreneurs Globally; 19/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE AND CELANESE ABANDON JV ON EU OPPOSITION; 21/05/2018 – IHS MARKIT LTD – SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE IPREO FROM PRIVATE EQUITY FUNDS MANAGED BY BLACKSTONE AND GOLDMAN SACHS MERCHANT BANKING DIVISION; 14/05/2018 – BLACKSTONE IS SAID TO GENERATE 4X RETURN IN MPHASIS SELLDOWN; 21/05/2018 – IHS Markit to Acquire lpreo from Blackstone and Goldman Sachs Merchant Banking; 30/05/2018 – GridLiance and Tri-County Electric Cooperative Reach Settlement with AEP on Wind Catcher Energy Connection Project

Spc Financial Inc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 32.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spc Financial Inc sold 13,036 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 26,581 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $834,000, down from 39,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spc Financial Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $245.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $33.64. About 16.09 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 17/04/2018 – AT&T, Time Warner CEOs to Take the Stand in Defense of Merger; 17/04/2018 – AT&T subsidiary DirecTV asks to be dropped from antitrust case; 04/04/2018 – At AT&T Trial, Government Sends a Message About Future Deals — Heard on the Street; 15/03/2018 – Daily Mail: AT&T/Time Warner merger trial to be delayed two days; 29/03/2018 – AT&T IS SAID TO DEVELOP NETWORKING SWITCH: INFORMATION; 27/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile deal may cast shadow over tower companies; 29/03/2018 – AT&T REPORTS CASH OFFERS FOR 4 SERIES OF NOTES FOR ALL HOLDERS; 24/04/2018 – RadioResource: Boulder Lab Checks AT&T’s Work on FirstNet Rollout, Services; 15/05/2018 – AT&T CEO RANDALL STEPHENSON SPEAKING AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 15/03/2018 – MultichannelNews: Source: Start of U.S. v. AT&T-TW Case Delayed Until March 21

Ulysses Management Llc, which manages about $1.47B and $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (Call) (NYSE:ZAYO) by 1.41 billion shares to 300,000 shares, valued at $8.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qurate Retail Inc by 117.24 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.22 million shares, and cut its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87 billion for 8.95 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

Spc Financial Inc, which manages about $599.57M and $467.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 11,219 shares to 38,543 shares, valued at $2.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Steel Dynamics Inc (NASDAQ:STLD) by 11,525 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,389 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IAI).

