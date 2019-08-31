As Blackrock Tax Municpal Bd Tr (BBN) Shares Were Volatile, Shareholder Tortoise Investment Management Has Cut by $1.57 Million Its Holding; Bernzott Capital Advisors Has Cut Its Synopsys (SNPS) Holding by $5.75 Million as Share Value Rose

Tortoise Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Blackrock Tax Municpal Bd Tr (BBN) by 85.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Investment Management Llc sold 71,197 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 12,110 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $272,000, down from 83,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Blackrock Tax Municpal Bd Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.45B market cap company. It closed at $25.25 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 31, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Bernzott Capital Advisors decreased its stake in Synopsys (SNPS) by 19.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bernzott Capital Advisors sold 50,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.55% . The institutional investor held 201,966 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.26 million, down from 251,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors who had been investing in Synopsys for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $141.81. About 640,880 shares traded. Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has risen 48.62% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SNPS News: 30/04/2018 – Synopsys and TSMC Collaborate to Deliver DesignWare Foundation IP for Ultra-Low Power TSMC 22-nm Processes; 19/03/2018 – Synopsys Enables Robust Design Optimization for Next-generation High-performance Computing, Mobile and Automotive Products with; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys Sees FY EPS $1.66-EPS $1.76; 14/05/2018 – Synopsys IC Validator Certified by GLOBALFOUNDRIES for Signoff Physical Verification; 23/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS SEES 3Q ADJ EPS 89C TO 93C, EST. 78C; 30/04/2018 – Synopsys Digital and Custom Design Platform Certified for TSMC’s Most Advanced 5-nm Process Technology for Early Design Starts; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys Sees FY Rev $3.07B-$3.1B; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys Sees 3Q Adj EPS 89c-Adj EPS 93c; 22/03/2018 – Global Semiconductor IP Market 2018-2022: Key Vendors are ARM, Synopsys, lmagination Technologies & Cadence Design Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/04/2018 – Synopsys and Arm Extend Collaboration to Improve Power, Performance, and Time to Results for Arm’s Latest IP and Synopsys Tools

Tortoise Investment Management Llc, which manages about $469.58 million and $382.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (MUB) by 4,322 shares to 10,280 shares, valued at $1.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHP) by 13,250 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,307 shares, and has risen its stake in Ssga Active Etf Tr (SRLN).

