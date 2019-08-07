As Blackrock Tax Municpal Bd Tr (BBN) Share Price Were Volatile, Holder Tortoise Investment Management Lowered Its Stake by $1.57 Million; As Ball (BLL) Market Value Rose, Holder Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Has Trimmed Position by $1.17 Million

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp decreased its stake in Ball Corp (BLL) by 2.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp sold 20,593 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.83% . The institutional investor held 842,119 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.73 million, down from 862,712 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp who had been investing in Ball Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $73.95. About 2.33 million shares traded or 0.95% up from the average. Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) has risen 85.28% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BLL News: 03/05/2018 – Ball Corp Reaffirms 2019 Goal of $2B of Comparable EBITDA; 26/04/2018 – Ball Aerospace Conducted Successful Evaluation of Testbed for DARPA’s Hallmark Program; 23/03/2018 – CENTERRA RESTART OF SECOND BALL MILL CIRCUIT AT MOUNT MILLIGAN; 15/04/2018 – Trump in Full-On Tweetstorm Over ‘Slippery,’ `Slime Ball’ Comey; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns An Aa3 To Ball State University’s (IN) Housing And Dining System Revenue Bonds; Outlook Stable; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Materials Exits Ball, Cuts Eagle Materials; 23/04/2018 – DJ Ball Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BLL); 16/04/2018 – Wake Forest: Register now for HappyFeet Soccer & Preschool T-Ball; 23/03/2018 – Centerra Gold Reports Restart of Second Ball Mill Circuit at Mount Milligan; 13/04/2018 – TRUMP: COMEY IS A `WEAK AND UNTRUTHFUL SLIME BALL’

Tortoise Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Blackrock Tax Municpal Bd Tr (BBN) by 85.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Investment Management Llc sold 71,197 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 12,110 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $272,000, down from 83,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Blackrock Tax Municpal Bd Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $24.25. About 141,436 shares traded or 2.75% up from the average. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) has 0.00% since August 7, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Tortoise Investment Management Llc, which manages about $469.58M and $382.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (OEF) by 2,695 shares to 7,870 shares, valued at $986,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Muniyield Ny Qlty (MYN) by 37,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 91,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DGS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.51, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 11 investors sold BBN shares while 20 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 6.19 million shares or 7.67% less from 6.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gould Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company Ca holds 0.12% or 14,800 shares in its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management invested in 0% or 6,301 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada reported 213,101 shares. Ameriprise Financial holds 0% of its portfolio in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) for 475,245 shares. 1,006 are held by Whittier Co. Cohen And Steers Inc owns 12,827 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Invesco stated it has 0% in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN). Cambridge Research Advisors reported 17,469 shares. Evergreen Cap Management Ltd Liability Company reported 13,746 shares. & stated it has 1,400 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Lpl Financial Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 173,097 shares. Millennium Management Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) for 10,143 shares. 39,695 are owned by Citigroup. The Indiana-based Walter & Keenan Consulting Mi Adv has invested 0.16% in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN). Old Second Financial Bank Of Aurora has invested 0.04% in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.49, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 36 investors sold BLL shares while 173 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 262.22 million shares or 4.96% less from 275.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dnb Asset Management As reported 0% of its portfolio in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia holds 63,940 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc holds 0.01% or 1,400 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 24,000 shares. Voya Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested 0.02% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Raymond James Assoc stated it has 180,096 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Welch & Forbes Ltd Company reported 173,150 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Bb&T, North Carolina-based fund reported 4,360 shares. 32.17 million were reported by Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) Sa has 0.13% invested in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0.06% or 534,679 shares. 3.23M were reported by Bancshares Of America Corporation De. Amalgamated Bank stated it has 0.06% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Vident Advisory Ltd Liability Co stated it has 7,747 shares. Frontier Mngmt Communication Limited Liability has invested 1.24% of its portfolio in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL).

