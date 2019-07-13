As Blackrock Tax Municpal Bd Tr (BBN) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Tortoise Investment Management Has Trimmed Stake; Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Has Boosted Its Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Stake by $636,144

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc increased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) by 99.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc bought 1,828 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,657 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28M, up from 1,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.83B market cap company. The stock increased 2.71% or $9.41 during the last trading session, reaching $356.39. About 651,431 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 37.91% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.48% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 09/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta Beauty, Inc; 09/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018 (ULTA); 09/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadlin; 15/05/2018 – Owl Creek Adds Ulta Beauty, Exits Alliance Data: 13F; 15/03/2018 – Ulta’s growth muted by moderating make-up sales; 21/03/2018 – RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Ulta Beauty, Inc; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty 4Q Adj EPS $2.75; 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ulta Beauty Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ULTA); 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff

Tortoise Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Blackrock Tax Municpal Bd Tr (BBN) by 85.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Investment Management Llc sold 71,197 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,110 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $272,000, down from 83,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Blackrock Tax Municpal Bd Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $23.57. About 126,848 shares traded. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) has risen 5.91% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.48% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.51, from 1.38 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.51, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 11 investors sold BBN shares while 20 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 6.19 million shares or 7.67% less from 6.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jefferies owns 93,446 shares. Ameriprise Fincl owns 475,245 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. West Chester Cap Advsrs, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 88,506 shares. Bancshares Of Ny Mellon holds 11,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Allied Advisory Svcs Inc holds 15,526 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Fiera Capital owns 13,167 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Meridian Inv Counsel invested in 0.63% or 48,050 shares. Edgemoor Inv Advsr reported 0.05% stake. Usca Ria Limited Liability has invested 0.05% in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN). Cibc Markets Inc invested 0% in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN). Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada owns 213,101 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Sit Investment Associate Inc reported 0.14% in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN). S R Schill Assocs reported 14,430 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Us Savings Bank De accumulated 1,000 shares. 11,326 are owned by Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Company.

Tortoise Investment Management Llc, which manages about $469.58 million and $382.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHO) by 8,471 shares to 21,855 shares, valued at $1.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 42,750 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,895 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (STIP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold ULTA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 49.65 million shares or 8.41% less from 54.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6,658 are owned by Buckingham Cap Mngmt. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc owns 48,577 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Company has invested 0.08% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Moreover, Stephens Inv Mngmt Ltd has 1.1% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Missouri-based First Allied Advisory Serv has invested 0.03% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Washington Capital Mgmt invested in 900 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 258,974 shares. Mutual Of America stated it has 0.04% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Efg Asset Mgmt (Americas) stated it has 26,523 shares or 2.81% of all its holdings. Lord Abbett & Lc invested in 40,981 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Victory Cap Management Inc invested 0.24% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). 24,308 are held by Oppenheimer Asset Management. The Washington-based Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd has invested 0.05% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Pub Sector Pension Inv Board invested in 0.01% or 4,718 shares.