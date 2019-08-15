As Blackrock Tax Municpal Bd Tr (BBN) Market Value Were Volatile, Tortoise Investment Management Decreased by $1.57 Million Its Position; Berkley W R (WRB) Holder W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co Has Increased Its Holding by $1.33 Million

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co increased its stake in Berkley W R Corp (WRB) by 45.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co bought 21,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 70,004 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.29M, up from 48,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co who had been investing in Berkley W R Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.31% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $70.48. About 610,443 shares traded or 1.02% up from the average. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500. Some Historical WRB News: 25/04/2018 – W. R. BERKLEY CORP WRB.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $74; 19/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to W. R. Berkley Corporation’s Subordinated Debentures; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns W.R. Berkley’s Shelf Ratings; Rates Subordinated Notes Baa3(hyb), On Review For Upgrade; 19/03/2018 – Fitch Rates W. R. Berkley’s Subordinated Notes ‘BBB-‘; 10/05/2018 – Berkley One Announces Partnership with CyberScout to Provide Clients with Identity Management Services; 19/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to W. R. Berkley Corporation’s Subordinated Debentures; 23/04/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corporation Nominates Leigh Ann Pusey to Stand for Election as New Director; 24/04/2018 – WR BERKLEY 1Q REV. $1.89B, EST. $1.86B (2 EST.); 19/04/2018 – WR Berkley: James B. Gilbert Appointed EVP Overseeign Some Operating Units; 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS W.R. BERKLEY SHELF RATING; RATES SUB Baa3(HYB)

Tortoise Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Blackrock Tax Municpal Bd Tr (BBN) by 85.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Investment Management Llc sold 71,197 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 12,110 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $272,000, down from 83,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Blackrock Tax Municpal Bd Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $24.98. About 351,410 shares traded or 135.39% up from the average. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) has 0.00% since August 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.51, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 11 investors sold BBN shares while 20 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 6.19 million shares or 7.67% less from 6.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Foundation Advsrs accumulated 120,577 shares. Oxbow Advisors Limited Co reported 51,393 shares. National Bank Of America Corp De invested in 486,307 shares or 0% of the stock. Schnieders Management Lc has 0.27% invested in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN). Tortoise Investment Ltd Liability Corp holds 12,110 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Ontario – Canada-based Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN). Royal Natl Bank Of Canada holds 213,101 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hilltop holds 2.68% or 562,373 shares. Jefferies Grp Ltd has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN). S R Schill Associate stated it has 14,430 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Longer Invests reported 3.47% of its portfolio in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN). Rmb Capital Mgmt Ltd Com accumulated 17,500 shares. Cohen And Steers owns 12,827 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Edgemoor Invest Advsr Inc reported 0.05% of its portfolio in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN). Quantum Mngmt reported 0.12% in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN).

Tortoise Investment Management Llc, which manages about $469.58M and $382.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ssga Active Etf Tr (SRLN) by 7,690 shares to 12,300 shares, valued at $566,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (STIP) by 25,725 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,640 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Muniyield Ny Qlty (MYN).